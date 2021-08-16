Exxaro Tiles, Windlas Stock Market Debut: Check Exxaro Share Price, Windlas Share Price

Exxaro Tiles made a healthy debut at the stock market on Monday. Exxaro Tiles stock opened at Rs 126 on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the listing day. On National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip got listed at Rs 126.

The public issue received a massive response from investors as the issue was subscribed around 22.65 times against its allotted shares by the time the subscriptions closed. The retail investors had subscribed to the issue the most with an overwhelming 40.05 per cent against their allotted shares. The QIBs subscribed to the issue a total of 17.67 times, while the NIIs subscribed to it 5.36 times. There were also employee subscriptions that reached 2.53 times.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here