Extremism, terrorism are common concerns of Saudi Arabia and India: Mohammed bin Salman
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a joint statement and exchanged various agreements in Delhi today. Later, Mohammed bin Salman said, "Extremism and terrorism are our common concerns. We would like to tell our friend India that we will cooperate on all fronts, be it intelligence sharing. We will work with everyone to ensure a brighter future for our upcoming generations."