'Extremely disappointed' with top batting order: WI skipper Jason Holder

After the West Indian team was wrapped up for less than expected score of 222 in their first innings against India which put up a total of 297 in the first test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Caribbean captain Jason Holder said he was "extremely disappointed" with the performance of the top order which, the WI skipper said, couldn't stand up to its responsibilities in last few innings. Holder, however, added that the lower order put up a good fight against the Indian bowlers.