Extremely difficult to block individual mobile apps as asked by DoT: COAI

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) It would be very difficult for telecom operators to block individual mobile applications as asked by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), Director General of Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Rajan S. Mathews said here on Tuesday.

The comment comes after reports said that DoT has asked telecom companies for ways to block social media platforms of Whatsapp, Facebook, Telegram and Instagram among others in case there is a threat to national security and public order.

"It is very very difficult, if not impossible... have conveyed this (to DoT)....," Matthews told reporters.

