Extradition trial: Vijay Mallya appears in Westminster's magistrate court in London

Exiled Kingfisher tycoon Vijay Mallya appeared before London's Westminster's magistrate court in his extradition case. Vijay Mallya is wanted in Rs 9,000 crore fraud and money laundering case in India. Mallya was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant in April 2017 and has been out on bail on a bond worth 650,000 pounds. Chief Magistrate Arbuthnot is expected to pronounce her verdict in the case by May this year.