Extra PAN Card Can Cost You Rs 10,000; Check How to Surrender It

A Permanent Account Number or PAN is a 10-digit unique identification alphanumeric number used to identify a taxpayer in India. All tax-related information of a person is regarded against this number, which acts as a primary key to store the information. No two people can have the same number.

A PAN card, a physical card which contains the taxpayer's name, date of birthday, and photograph, is also allotted by the Income Tax Department whenever a PAN is issued. Your PAN Card is valid for lifetime because it is unaffected by any change in address.

A PAN is unique to an individual and a duplicate copy can be applied for online via the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

However, some people make different PANs for different tasks such as one for Demat account and a separate for the payment and return filing of income tax.

As per Section 139A of the Income Tax Act, a person can hold only one PAN. Under the Section 272B of the Income Tax Act, the income tax officer can levy a penalty of Rs 10,000 on a person for having more than one PAN.

Here is How to Surrender Your Extra PAN Online

Visit NSDL Online: www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html

Select PAN correction option from the application type dropdown, and fill out your personal details.

