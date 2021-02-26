External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reviews India-China disengagement; dials Chinese counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks to his Chinese counterpart and reviewed the process of disengagement at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. The two leaders also discussed the implementation of the Moscow agreement on the Border standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

A five-point agreement was reached between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart at a meeting in Moscow on the 10th of September on the sidelines of a Shanghai Corporation Organization Conclave. Times Now National Affairs Editor Srinjow Chowdhury reports on this review meeting on the disengagement process between India and China. Watch the video to know more!