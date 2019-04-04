Export growth remained weak; non-oil gold imports declined in Jan-Feb this year: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed media after concluding the first meeting of Monetary Policy Committee (MCP) for fiscal year 2019-20. Speaking to media, he said that the export growth was weak in January and February 2019. He said, "Export growth remained weak in January and Feb 2019. While, imports especially non-oil gold imports declined. GDP projection for 2019-20 is kept at 7.2%, 6.8 to 7.1% for the first half of 2019-20 and 7.3 to 7.4% for the second half."