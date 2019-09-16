Export Credit Guarantee Corporation's new scheme to enhance loan availability for exporters: Minister Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Monday said that Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) has introduced a new scheme called 'NIRVIK' to enhance loan availability for exporters and ease the lending process. "ECGC provides credit guarantee of up to 60% loss. Under new scheme, up to 90% of the principal and interest will be covered under insurance. It will cover both pre and post shipment credit," he added. Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India was recently introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost export insurance.