Explored possible Italian contribution to 'Make in India': Italian PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday briefly described the meeting between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that in line with the economic partnership between the two countries, Italy has explored possible Italian contribution to 'Make in India'. Briefing at the India-Italy Technology Summit, Conte said, "Before Tech summit, I had a fruitful meeting with PM Modi where we reviewed all the areas of our bilateral partnership. We share determination to further strengthen it. Regarding our economic partnership, we've explored possible Italian contribution to 'Make in India'."