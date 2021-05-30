Yahoo Mail:

Sign up for Yahoo Mail today and get 1000GB of free email storage.

What Explains China’s Miracle Growth: Rapid Urbanisation and Integrated City Planning

Ramanath Jha
·7-min read

For the last several decades, the most remarkable facet of China’s urbanisation has been its unmatched speed. The country’s demographic transition from an overwhelmingly rural population to a predominantly urban citizenry got pushed with unparalleled rapidity. This was all the more surprising, since in its policies, China, till the 1970s, shared the traditional anti-urban mindset of many developing countries and had an unambiguous prejudice against urbanisation, best reflected through its hukou household registry system.

However, a fundamental rethink on urbanisation seems to have been undertaken in the 1980s at the topmost level of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The strong Chinese perception about the linkages between urbanisation and economic growth led to a gradual departure from past thinking in favour of a strategy of high-speed urbanisation, aided by poor rural populations uncontrollably rushing towards cities for employment and for an escape from poverty.

With a view to achieve the country’s overall priority of pushing economic growth at every level of government, the entire edifice of urban governance was aligned to achieve that single goal. It was organised in the shape of a pyramid where power was concentrated at the top with the principal functionaries of the CCP. However, sufficient leeway was allowed at the local level so that good initiatives were not discouraged on account of rigidity. Government functionaries were assessed primarily on the benchmark of economic performance of the territory they administered. Those officials who excelled in the economic progress of their cities made rapid strides in the hierarchy of the party.

The above discussed phenomenon can be better understood through a comparison between the United States, China, and India. The US took about two centuries (1800 to 2000) to reverse its population ratio from 80 per cent rural and 20 percent urban to 20 percent rural and 80 percent urban. However, in China, as late as 1950, only 13 per cent of the population lived in cities. India’s own urbanisation stood at 17.3 percent in 1951. Today, the World Bank estimates that China has exceeded 60 per cent urbanisation while India’s urbanisation stands at around 35 per cent. The stark dissimilarity in the speed of urbanisation becomes even more evident if we consider the fact that while the US took two centuries to reach 80 per cent urbanisation from a base of 20 percent, India will most likely take two-and-a-half centuries and China a single century.

Centralised Planning System

Rapid economic growth coupled with urbanisation at speed was also backed by an aggressive urban planning strategy. A national plan, tightly regulated by the Ministry of Land Resources, province by province, fixes an overall land use plan—the maximum quantum of land that would be put under urbanisation. This further gets broken up municipality by municipality. These stipulations set the pace of urbanisation that the country shall follow. One can notice that the early urban planning model of the Chinese was deeply inspired by the Soviet top-down urban structure that gave primacy to physicality and technical rationality and a tiered urban planning system. These features are prominently visible in the Chinese urban system.

Once the geographic and demographic dimensions of urbanisaton are determined, urban planning policies kick in. The Chinese urban planning works on a three-layered process: The regional plan designed to craft urbanisation at the provincial level; the overall plan, which is a 20-year plan for a planned area; and the detailed plan—a definite, operational plan for a city. These plans do not get drawn up in isolation. They are interlinked in a hierarchy where the lower level of planning must be in sync with the higher levels. This process is quite similar to the Indian urban planning process—RP (regional plan) for a large urbanisable area, DP (development plan) for a city and TPS (town planning schemes) for parts of a city. However, the Indian Constitution puts local government in the State list and the 12th Schedule lists urban planning as a local subject. There is, therefore, in contrast to the centralised, tightly controlled Chinese method of urban planning, no uniform, centralised urban planning envisaged in India.

In keeping with the overall Chinese system, China has put in place certain standards for planning and construction for residences, roads, water and waste systems, electricity, gas, and other infrastructures. Local contextualisation is permitted, but these adjustments need to follow overall guidelines. China also has a set standard for urban land use per inhabitant that is determined by the national document “Standards for urban use and construction”. This is approximately 100 square metre (m2) per person. In actual practice, this is seen to vary from 60 to 120 m2 per person, driven by the city’s size and particularities. China also has standards for functional distribution of land, such as industrial, residential, environmental, commercial, educational, administrative, and other infrastructural functions. These then get divided into zones. Generally, residential, shopping, cultural, and educational zones are closely knit and industrial zones are peripheral. Here again, the zoning concepts used are similar to India, except that there is no central directive that is cast in stone.

Addressing ‘‘Chéngshì Bì—Big City Problem

In the process of urbanisation, Chinese cities have managed to avoid unemployment and poverty by creating conditions for growth in income and employment. However, urbanisation has not been without problems in China and these have led to course corrections. For instance, the hurricane growth of mega cities such as Shanghai and Beijing have raised issues of sustainability and management amongst the Chinese decision-makers. There is definitely some thinking of late that China needs to strategise afresh. One of the strategies favoured is to knit together smaller cities and towns into new city constructs, with the expectation that it will draw rural migrants away from cities already struggling with large populations. The Chinese government recently tweaked rules allowing cities with populations of less than 300,000 to confer migrant applicants with a local hukou. This incentive to migrate to smaller cities was coupled with a local hukou for mega cities such as Beijing, designed to restrict entry into the cities to only the educated, entrepreneurs, and investors. At the same time, there is evidence that China has decided to cap the populations of Beijing and Shanghai and has undertaken demolitions to address the problem of ‘Chéngshì Bìng’ (big city disease).

On the other hand, megacities that have already developed and others that are likely to fructify are being positioned to play a key role in regional trade and investment partnerships with ASEAN, the Belt & Road region, as well as other developing economies. The 14th Five-Year Plan sets out new targets for China’s urban growth. These include plans to facilitate about half of the rural migrants to settle in five super-city clusters, including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region (Jing-Jin-Ji), the Yangtze River Delta, the mid-Yangtze River area, the Greater Bay Area, and the more recently announced Chongqing-Chengdu city cluster. Each will be designed to enable both “domestic circulation” and serve as hubs in facilitating “external circulation” between China and the global economy.

While the need for some amount of guidance and strategic planning at the central level ought to be conceded, the heavily centralised urban architecture in China has not found favour with urban thinkers. The very rigid land-use theories and large-scale zoning have also not been popular. Critics are in favour of an increasingly mixed land-use zoning and some amount of zoning flexibility that would allow response to local developments on the ground. Urban thinkers and observers also find the Chinese model of urban planning overwhelmingly in the realm of the hard sciences that have marginalised social and environmental concerns.

This article was first published on ORF.

The author is Distinguished Fellow at ORF, Mumbai. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Latest stories

  • COVID-19 Crisis Biggest Failure of Modi 2.0: ABP-C Voter Survey

    As many as 47.4 percent respondents said that abrogation of Article 370 is the biggest achievement.

  • Mahindra to introduce eight new cars in India by 2026

    Mahindra has announced that it will launch as many as eight new cars in India by the end of 2026 and shall invest Rs. 3,000 crore on EV development. The automaker has also shared its financial results for Q4 FY2021, recording a net profit of Rs. 163 crore. In comparison, it suffered a loss of Rs. 3,255 crore in the same quarter last year.

  • Chinese City of Guangzhou Locks Down Neighbourhood After Virus Upsurge

    On Saturday, the National Health Commission reported two new locally transmitted cases in Guangzhou and 14 in other parts of the country that it said came from abroad.

  • Hand over Choksi, he committed a huge crime and is our citizen: India tells Dominica

    New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Efforts have been scaled up to bring back fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi. ANI has learnt that multiple agencies are in touch with the government of Dominica on the issue which has been told that Choksi is originally an Indian citizen and had taken on new citizenship to escape the law in India after having committed a fraud of almost two billion US dollars.

  • The Naveen Patnaik Cyclone Model: Why Storm-battered Odisha Has its Own Back

    Odisha has a good understanding of monsoon cyclones and knows how to manage them.

  • J-K starts COVID-19 vaccination drive for people in tourism industry

    Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): As part of efforts to revive Jammu and Kashmir's tourism industry after the disastrous second COVID-19 wave, the government has started a vaccination drive for people involved in the industry and those who live around the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

  • Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest in 45 days

    New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The single day rise in coronavirus cases was recorded at 1,73,790, the lowest in last 45 days, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,77,29,247, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

  • 198 cadets commissioned into Indian Army at OTA Chennai passing out parade

    Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 29 (ANI): A total of 167 gentleman cadets and 31 woman cadets were commissioned into the Indian Amy on Saturday at the passing out parade held at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

  • The poem that’s channelling India’s anger about the pandemic

    A 14-line Gujarati verse has highlighted India’s shocking response to Covid – and Narendra Modi’s growing unpopularity ‘India turned from being the “world’s pharmacy” into a recipient of charity, with massive shortages of oxygen, medicines and ambulances.’ Photograph: Channi Anand/AP Parul Khakhar had little idea of the storm her 14-line poem would unleash. Posted on 11 May on social media, the Gujarati-language dirge expresses heartfelt despair and outrage over the pandemic deaths in India. Shab-vahini Ganga (“A Hearse Called Ganga”, as the river Ganges is known across India) is hauntingly rhythmic and charged with emotion, lamenting the tragedy that has stunned Indians. India was spared the first wave of Covid-19, and the Narendra Modi administration rather smugly thought the country would be immune. Modi had hosted the then president, Donald Trump, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat’s largest city, at a large rally in February 2020, weeks before the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 to be a pandemic. In the months since, other than declaring a brutal lockdown that disrupted the lives of millions of India’s internal migrant workers, the government carried on business as usual, permitting the world’s largest religious festival and holding vast political rallies for elections earlier this year (in which it suffered major setbacks). Modi donated vaccines to other countries, perhaps fancying the Nobel Prize for himself, and in January at the virtual World Economic Forum boasted that India had overcome the pandemic. That was an act of hubris, as the world – and India – have discovered. Within days, it was clear that the emperor indeed had no clothes (Khakhar alludes to Hans Christian Andersen’s folktale in her poem). India turned from being the “world’s pharmacy” into a recipient of charity, with massive shortages of oxygen, medicines and ambulances. Not only did patients have to queue for beds in hospitals’ intensive care units (some died on the doorsteps of hospitals, waiting in ambulances or cars), mourners had to queue up for spots at crematoriums, which were running out of wood and whose furnaces were melting, the trees surrounding the crematoriums turning ashen. Khakhar does not name Modi, but her anguish and anger are palpable in her poem. What’s remarkable is that she wrote it in Gujarati: Modi continues to be immensely popular in his home state, which his Bharatiya Janata party has ruled almost uninterrupted since 1995. He was himself the state’s chief minister from late 2001 till 2014, when he was elected India’s prime minister. The poem has wider ramifications; it has revealed to Indians how unpopular he is becoming in his own state, which goes to elections late next year. The poem has set Gujarati society apart, with many cheering it quietly, and many more openly abusing its author. It has emboldened Modi’s opponents within the state to be more vocal. At the same time, Modi’s supporters have doubled down. They have written responses, including some verses of indifferent quality, vilifying Khakhar, comparing her with a demoness, besides the usual misogynistic, vulgar and crude imagery that trolls on the internet often invoke when they come across a spunky woman who says things they don’t want to hear. Indeed, she has already reportedly attracted more than 28,000 hate-filled messages, making it perhaps the most criticised poem of all time, at least in India. Meanwhile, the poem has spread across India with the speed of the virus itself. It has been translated into at least seven languages – Bengali, English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam and Tamil, and been set to music in Gujarati and Punjabi. I translated it into English, and it appeared with a few other translations on the independent publication, the Wire. While many leading Gujarati authors have remained silent, some have spoken up. Khakhar has had to lock her social media profile. She responded politely to my emails but chose not to comment in public – preferring to let her words speak for herself. As the attacks against her mounted relentlessly, last week she posted a spirited verse on her Facebook page: “Blessed and content that Parul is still alive; even though many daggers were drawn carrying her name.” Salman Rushdie wrote in The Satanic Verses in 1988 that a poet’s work is “to name the unnameable, to point at frauds, to take sides, start arguments, shape the world and stop it from going to sleep”. Khakhar’s verse is doing just that. Salil Tripathi is a writer based in New York and chair of the Writers in Prison Committee of PEN International

  • Afghan Sikh refugees residing in Punjab for more than 5 years hope to become Indian citizens after MHA invites applications for citizenship

    Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 29 (ANI): As the Central Government invited applications from the immigrants belonging to minority communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh for Indian citizenship, several Sikh refugees from Afghanistan living in India for more than five years now have expressed happiness and thanked the government for enacting a law that makes them eligible to be official citizens of the country.

  • Meat Seller Dies in UP, Wife Blames Police While They Deny Claims

    Aquil, who was a meat seller in Khurja in Bulandshahr’s UP, was taken to four hospitals before he died.

  • Karnataka: COVID-19 lockdown to continue till June 7

    Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the state will continue till June 7.

  • French Open 2021: Curtain goes up at Roland Garros and on Naomi Osaka's code of silence

    On the court Sunday, Osaka, who has never got past the third round in Paris, tackles Romania's 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig who won the Istanbul clay court title in 2020.

  • Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: 1.65 Lakh new cases in India, lowest in 46 days

    India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

  • Centre invites CAA-like citizenship applications in 5 states

    The Indian government on Friday issued a notification, allowing refugees from three neighboring countries residing in specified districts of five states to apply for an Indian citizenship. The fresh notification is starkly similar to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) - as it lists the eligible religious minorities as Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

  • This Honda ADV150 lookalike comes with features seen on cars

    Chinese automaker Dayang has launched its Vorei ADV350 scooter in its home country. It is offered in two variants: Standard and Deluxe. As for the highlights, the vehicle looks similar to the Honda ADV150 and Forza 350 and comes with many features seen on cars such as front and rear cameras. It draws power from a 333cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

  • COVID-19: Where Karnataka Stands in the Race to Vaccinate

    Karnataka’s plan to go for a global tender has proved to be a non-starter but experts are not surprised.

  • Here’s What the Six ‘Friends’ Have Done Since The Show Ended

    17 years after FRIENDS ended, a reunion special was aired on Thursday.

  • 1.7% of 18-44 Age Group Vaccinated So Far

    The third Phase of the vaccination has coincided with an acute vaccine supply shortage across the country.

  • Fear of Pilot-like Episode Sends Shivers in Cong Amid Amarinder-Sidhu Tussle Less Than a Yr Before Polls

    The Congress party’s inability to settle differences between the two leaders in the election year is a big dampener.