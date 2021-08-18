EXPLAINED: Why PM Modi Wants India To Become Atmanirbhar In Palm Oil Production

News Desk
·5-min read

India is the world’s largest edible oil importer, depending on the likes of Malaysia and Indonesia to meet about 60 per cent of its annual need. But efforts have been on to change that by encouraging the farm sector to step up cultivation of oil palms. PM Narendra Modi has announced the launch of the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) with an initial outlay of Rs 11,000 crore to make India “atmanirbhar” in edible oil production. Here’s what you need to know.

How Much Edible Oil Does India Import?

The annual demand for edible oil in India is of about 25 million tonnes of which the country had imported a little over 13 million tonnes in the 2019-20 (November-October) period. The bulk of the imports comprised palm oils, which reportedly accounted for 55 per cent of the shipments coming in.

“While India has become self-sufficient or Aatmanirbhar in production of rice, wheat and sugar, but it was not enough as the country is dependent on huge imports of edible oils,” Modi said on August 9 after virtually releasing the ninth instalment of Rs 19,500 crore to 9.75 crore beneficiary farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The call to augment palm oil production acquires urgency at a time when retail prices of edible oils have kept displaying an upward trend over several months. The government told Parliament last month that average prices of edible oils had risen by up to 52 per cent year-over-year in July 2021.

What Has Been The Impact Of Surging Prices On Demand?

As rising prices pinched pockets amid pressures exerted by the Covid-19 pandemic on household budgets, the country actually saw a decline in palm oil imports in July, which dropped 43 per cent from the year-ago period to their lowest in five months.

Not just palm oil, soyoil imports fell by 22 per cent and sunflower oil imports dropped 66 per cent from the same month last year, news agency Reuters said, citing industry body Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA). Soyoil and sunflower oil are sourced mainly from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.

But the drop in imports is seen as being a mere blip given that the government has lifted Covid curbs and cut import tax on edible oils. “Imports of all edible oils will jump in August. Demand has been improving for edible oil after the government lifted lockdown restrictions,” Reuters quoted an industry insider as saying. At the end of June, India had allowed imports of refined palm oil — which it had banned in early 2020 with the hope that it would boost consumption of domestically produced oils — and cut the import tax on crude palm oil to lower domestic prices.

Why Does India Want To Boost Palm Oil Production?

Informing Parliament in July about the decision to lift the curbs on import of refined palm oil, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said that “the domestac production of edible oils in the country is unable to meet the domestic demand… and the country has to rely on imports to meet the shortfall”.

Efforts have been initiated to boost edible oil production, especially when the country is one of the world’s leading exporters of agricultural produce.

“The kind of work we did in pulses, and even in the past in wheat and paddy, we need to make same efforts to boost the domestic production of edible oils, Modi said, adding that “the country has set new records of agri-exports during the corona period. Today, when India is becoming recognised as a big agri-exporting country, it is not right to stay dependent on imports for our needs of edible oil”.

Palm oil is extracted from the flesh of the palm fruit, the tree growing well in the tropical climate of Africa, South America and Southeast Asia. PM Modi has said that oil palm cultivation can be promoted in the Northeastern region and the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Self-sufficiency in edible oil production would benefit both farmers and consumers as they wouldn’t have to pay the higher price for imported oils. Further, Modi said that raising palm oil production would help the edible oil processing ecosystem and create jos.

How Does India Plan To Boost Palm Oil Production?

The Centre had launched the National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm (NMOOP) in 2014-15, but the scheme has been operating under the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) as NFSM(OS&OP) from 2018-19. It is run as a centrally

sponsored Scheme with sharing pattern of 60:40 for the larger states and 90:10 for Northeastern and hill states and 100 per cent for the Union Territories.

The government had told Parliament in July this year that to promote oil palm cultivation, “assistance is provided for planting material, maintenance and inter-cropping costs for four years”, among other things. The government also extends support to oil palm processing units in the Northeastern and hilly states, Parliament was told. The NFSM-Oil Palm mission is being implemented in 12 states — Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

But the expansion in area under oil palm cultivation has not kept up with the target in recent years, the government told Parliament. In 2018-19, as against a target of more than 26,000 hectares, oil palm cultivation could be extended only to 11,800 hectares. For 2019-20, the target was 17,780 hectares but achievement was of under 13,300 hectares while, in 2020-21, against a target of about 22,800 hectares, the coverage achieved was of a little over 14,000 hectares.

Now, the PM has said that the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) would ensure that farmers get all facilities, from quality seeds to technology to promote cultivation of palm and other oil seeds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Belgium suspends deportation of illegal Afghan migrants: Migration Secretary

    Brussels [Belgium] August 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The Belgian State Secretary for Asylum and Migration, Sammy Mahdi, said on Monday that his country would not be deporting failed asylum seekers back to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

  • 40-year-old man dead in road crash in UP's Mahoba

    Mahoba (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old motorcycle rider died and his pillion passenger was injured on Monday when the two-wheeler was hit by a truck in the Shrinagar area here, police said.

  • Maha: 4 held in Palghar, 9 chain snatching cases solved

    Palghar, Aug 16 (PTI) Nine cases of chain snatching have been solved in Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police limits with the arrest of four people, an official said on Monday.

  • Inflation to be within target range in FY22: FM

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that she expects inflation to remain in the prescribed range during the current fiscal.

  • Muzaffarnagar jails restart in-person family visit

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) Jail authorities here Monday restarted the provision to allow prisoners to meet their family members in-person which was suspended last year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

  • Opinion | Hindutva Vigilante Groups Call the Shots: UP Police Just a Spectator

    Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here the protectors of the law, the police, seem afraid of doing their job. This is most apparent in UP, as lynch mobs belonging to radical Hindu groups mete out street justice in multiple incidents across the state. Why is the UP police silent or have they been told to do nothing, ask The Quint’s Rohit Khanna.

  • MP CM hails teen for stellar Class X result despite losing parents to COVID-19

    Bhopal, Aug 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met a girl who secured an outstanding 99.8 per cent in her Class X board exams this year despite losing her father and mother to COVID-19 during the second wave of the infection in May.

  • Maha: Man held with country-made revolver at railway station

    Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested with a country- made revolver at Mumbra railway station in Thane city, the Railway Police said on Monday.

  • Schools reopen for Classes 6-8 in Uttarakhand

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) Most schools across Uttarakhand opened on Monday for students of Classes 6 to 8 after opening earlier this month for the higher classes.

  • FM says technical glitches in I-T portal to be sorted out soon

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal will be largely fixed in the next couple of weeks and that she has been constantly reminding Infosys on the issue.

  • Afghan Military Plane Crashes in Uzbekistan, Investigation Underway

    The military plane illegally crossed the border of Uzbekistan, a ministry spokesperson said.

  • Nashik sees 67 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 75 recoveries

    Nashik, Aug 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,04,145 after 67 cases were detected on Monday, an official said.

  • Chhattisgarh: Man held for raping 4-year-old girl in Jashpur

    Jashpur, Aug 16 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

  • India extend lead to 259 runs

    London, Aug 16 (PTI) India's long tail wagged as Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbeaten 77-run stand off 111 balls to extend the visitors' lead to 259 at lunch on day five of the second Test against England here on Monday.

  • Bahrain to initiate consultations with Gulf countries on Afghanistan

    Bahrain will initiate consultations with the other Gulf Arab monarchies regarding the situation in Afghanistan in its capacity as current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the kingdom's government media office said on Monday. "The council of ministers has tasked the foreign minister to coordinate and consult with the GCC states regarding the developments in Afghanistan, in the framework of Bahraini presidency" of the group which also includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman, it said on Twitter.

  • Bombay HC Judge Dama Naidu resigns citing personal reasons

    Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu of the Bombay High Court on Monday tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, nearly three years before his term was to end, officials said.

  • 11 high-end cars seized over non-payment of road taxes in Telangana

    Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI): A total of 11 high-end cars were seized by transport officials here over non-payment of road taxes to the tune of Rs 5 crore, a senior official said on Monday.

  • Man shot dead for helping rape victim

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was shot dead Monday allegedly by a rape-accused for helping the victim in the case lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said.

  • Maha: CIDCO launches housing scheme for COVID warriors

    Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) Town planning authority CIDCO has launched a special housing scheme for 'COVID warriors' and uniformed personnel along with two other schemes for plot sales in Navi Mumbai in Thane district, an official said on Monday.

  • FM says rules on retro tax to be framed soon

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PT) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the rules that will lead to scrapping of the retrospective tax demands made on companies such as Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone Plc will be framed soon.