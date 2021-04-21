Explained: How and Why Covid-19 Has Led to Clamour for Oxygen Across the Country

News18
·5-min read

As the coronavirus cases in the country explode, hospitals face a perilous shortage of oxygen. In the grip of a second wave, India on Wednesday reported 2,95,041 new Covid-19 cases, a record spike seen in 24 hours. Along with the national capital of Delhi, several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, have reported an ongoing or an impending oxygen shortage.

How Covid-19 Casues Shortness of Breath

Covid-19 affects the patient’s respiratory system in a way that leads to shortness of breath. The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can infect the respiratory epithelial cells, which protect the respiratory tract from pathogens and infections and also facilitate gas exchange in the lungs. In response to an infection in the respiratory tract, the body’s immune system releases cells that trigger inflammation. When this inflammatory immune response continues, it hinders the regular transfer of oxygen in the lungs. Simultaneously, fluids also build up, making it difficult to breathe. Low levels of oxygen caused by Covid-19 are inflammatory markers, which include elevated white blood cell counts and neutrophil counts.

Oxygen Demand Higher in 2nd Wave

Top medical experts in the government have said oxygen demand is higher in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to the first. According to data from hospitalised patients during the first and second wave, requirement of oxygen is higher in the second wave at 54.5 per cent as compared to the first wave at 41.1 per cent. On why oxygen requirement is higher this time, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said, “It could be explained by the fact that there has been a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, creating panic among people to get admitted to hospitals and therefore, the oxygen requirement suddenly shot up, which is one reason. But this is limited data from hospital settings and more will have to be looked at.”

Oxygen continues to remain an important tool in the management of COVID-19 disease, he said as he stressed on rationalised utilisation of oxygen and ensuring there is no wastage.

When Should a Patient Be Rushed to Hospital

People are suggested to stay at home and isolate themselves if they are experiencing mild symptoms — fever, sore throat, loss of taste and smell. In case of moderate symptoms — high-grade fever for five to seven days, oxygen saturation less than 94% — people should stay at home and monitor fever and oxygen levels continuously.

However, patients should be rushed to the hospital in case the oxygen saturation continues dipping or falls below 90% despite oxygen supply. If fever persists for five to seven days or there is persistent diarrhea, the patient needs to be hospitalised. Further, chest pain, breathlessness, confusion or slurring of speech are also indicators that the patient needs medical help.

Oxygen Crisis in States

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday urged the Centre “with folded hands” to provide medical oxygen to Delhi. His deputy Manish Sisodia had said there will be chaos in the city if the stocks are not replenished by Wednesday morning. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also sent an SOS to Union minister Piyush Goyal at 10:20 pm, saying “oxygen at GTB Hospital may not last beyond 4 hrs”. Some major government and private hospitals in Delhi received fresh stock of medical oxygen in the early hours of Wednesday, averting a crisis just in time, according to officials.

Meanwhile, with the demand for medical oxygen on the rise in Maharashtra in view of the COVID-19 surge, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday pitched for setting up plants to produce the gas at hospitals itself, an official statement said. Last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a letter to the Centre said the state is expecting its active caseload to reach 11.9 lakh by April 30, compared to the current active caseload of 5.64 lakh. He also said the state’s medical oxygen requirement is projected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by April-end from the present consumption of 1,200 MT per day. Urban development minister, Eknath Shinde in a tweet on Tuesday, said the state will get 100 tons of oxygen from Reliance.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma Tuesday requested the Centre to ramp up the supply of medical-use oxygen to the state to meet the heightened demand due to the spike in the number of coronavirus cases. He said the state has adequate number of beds as of now and can raise the number further up to three lakh, but it needs more oxygen to treat coronavirus patients. He said the state requires 136 MT of oxygen, but it has been allocated 124 MT. Of the 124 MT too, only 65 metric tonne is being supplied to Rajasthan, he said. He said the plant in Bhiwadi generates 120 metric tons (MT) of oxygen but Rajasthan is getting only 65 MT from there as the Centre has taken control of the plant and distributing the life-saving medical item to other states. The minister said the Centre has fixed the quota of 1,200 metric tonnes daily for the neighboring state of Gujarat and just 124 metric tonnes for Rajasthan.

Measures Taken by Centre

The Centre last Friday directed the states to ensure uninterrupted movement of medical oxygen carrying vehicles along their borders and said that they must not impose any curb on production and supply of the essential public health commodity anywhere. On Sunday, the Centre banned supply of oxygen to industrial units, except in nine specified categories. With the supply of oxygen low across the country and state government demanding more supply from the Centre, official data shows that nearly 9,294 metric tonnes (MT) of Oxygen was exported by India in just the first three quarters of the 2020-21 financial year. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba convened a video conference on Monday on the issue of medical oxygen with chief secretaries and senior officials of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Latest stories

  • COVID: PM Modi Urges States to Avoid Lockdown in National Address

    PM Modi’s address came amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • US asks citizens to avoid India travel amid coronavirus surge

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised United States citizens to avoid traveling to India even if they are fully vaccinated, at a time when the Asian nation is struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19. If a journey can't be avoided, travelers must always wear a mask and maintain a six feet distance from others, the advisory underlined.

  • NASA's Ingenuity helicopter successfully takes maiden flight in Jezero Crater on Mars

    Perseverance rover sent a video showing the chopper hovering three meters for 10 seconds, then touching back down.

  • Is the Rise of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan Generals Getting Out of PM Imran Khan's Hand?

    PM Imran Khan said 40 police vehicles had been burnt, damage worth tens of millions of rupees had been caused to people's private property, and four policemen had been martyred and more than 800 injured.

  • Vitamin supplements may lower Covid risk for women, UK study finds

    <p>London, Apr 20 (PTI) Taking multivitamins, omega-3, probiotics or vitamin D supplements may lessen the risk of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 infection, at least among women, a new UK study reports on Tuesday.</p>

  • Gujarat Cong criticises PM for changing stand on lockdown

    <p>Ahmedabad, Apr 20 (PTI) The Gujarat unit of the Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing a complete U-turn by downplaying the need for lockdown to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.</p>

  • Karnataka: Night Curfew Extended, Weekend Restrictions Imposed; Here's a List of What's Allowed and What's Not

    Karnataka witnessed highest single-day spike of 21,794 COVID-19 cases and 149 related fatalities on Tuesday.

  • With Numbers Dwindling At Protest Site, Farmer Unions Call For ‘Phir Delhi Chalo’ March

    On the declining numbers at the Delhi border protest sites, the union members attributed it to the harvest season which is currently on in Punjab.

  • Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy wants 15-day lockdown, Siddaramaiah says impose Sec 144

    The virtual all-party meeting was attended by the CM, who joined in from Manipal Hospital where he is receiving treatment for COVID-19

  • Why is India seeing such a huge surge in Covid-19 cases?

    A ‘double mutant’ strain, lack of medical supplies and the relaxation of lockdowns have combined to foment disaster Despite the Covid-19 surge, crowds have been allowed to gather for Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, India. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters India has seen a terrifying increase in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks. Tuesday saw another new record when the country racked up 295,041 new cases, up from around 273,000 from the previous day, with no sign that the surge is abating. The capital Delhi was placed in lockdown for a week from Monday, and Maharashtra state, the centre of the surge and home to the financial capital, Mumbai, further tightened restrictions on shops and home deliveries from Tuesday. The US Centers for Disease Control on Monday advised against all travel to India, and the UK imposed restrictions on arrivals from the country. India has recorded more than 15m cases of Covid-19, second only to the US, and has the fourth highest death toll at more than 180,000. What has caused the resurgence, which Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, described on Tuesday as “like being hit by a storm”? Lack of preparedness At the beginning of February, India appeared to have the virus under control. Daily cases were barely more than 10,000 a day – considered low for a country of 1.3 billion people. india But since then the number has spiked twentyfold, catching the government off guard and underprepared. The health minister, Harsh Vardhan, said in March that the country had entered the “endgame” of the virus but cases were already beginning to take off by that point. Bhramar Mukherjee, a biostatistician at the University of Michigan who has been tracking India’s pandemic, told the Associated Press that India had failed to learn from second or third surges in countries including Brazil and the UK, to ensure it was ready for a similar situation. ‘Double mutant’ variant The discovery of a new variant of Covid-19 in India has caused widespread concern and has been blamed as one of the main factors driving the wave of cases. The variant is known as B.1.617 and has caused alarm because it has two spike proteins rather than one. This so-called “double mutant” variant is believed to be more transmissible than previous strains. Although scientists are still not certain exactly how dangerous it is, the rapid spread of the variant through Maharashtra and then the rest of the country is key reason why the UK has banned travel from India. Health workers take Covid-19 swab samples at a sample collection centre in Prayagraj. Photograph: Prabhat Kumar Verma/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock Health system overwhelmed There are multiple reports of people being unable to find hospital beds, with desperate relatives pleading on social media for help to find care. There is also a severe shortage of medical supplies, especially oxygen. A hospital at Burari on the outskirts of Delhi reported on Monday that it had only two days’ worth of oxygen left and that suppliers had run out. Just as was the wider health system, laboratories were unprepared for the steep rise in demand for testing that came with the surge. Everyone was “caught with their pants down”, according to A Velumani, the chairman and managing director of Thyrocare, one of India’s largest private testing labs. He told the Associated Press that the demand was now three times that of last year. Lockdowns eased too quickly India was praised for its swift lockdowns last year but there has been criticism of the government for allowing restrictions to ease too quickly. Modi, who has resisted suggestions that nationwide measures should be reintroduced has attracted fire for holding rallies without proper social distancing. Hindu festivals have also been allowed to go ahead, most notably the massive Kumbh Mela gathering in Haridwar which has attracted as many as 25 million people since January, including about 4.6 million last week alone, with most people ignoring Covid-19 guidelines. Vaccine rollout India launched a massive vaccination program but it has not been enough to stem the tide. More than 100m doses have been delivered but the country has been hampered by lack of supply. The government said last week it had fewer than 27m doses left, enough to last about nine days. India is the world’s biggest producer of vaccines and is now expected to divert some production to domestic use, causing alarm over shortages elsewhere in the world. Associated Press contributed to this story

  • Image of Bhopal’s Crematorium Ground Shared as ‘BJP-led Gujarat’

    The image is of the Bhadbhada crematorium ground in Bhopal, not Gujarat.

  • Qatar defies raging coronavirus cases, presses on with major sporting events

    In the past 30 days, more than 25,000 people tested positive compared to just 7,501 in January, among a population of 2.75 million, although there is no evidence linking sporting events to the surge.

  • Judge Keeps Ex-cop's 20-year Sentence For Killing Black Man

    A judge upheld a 20year prison sentence for a white former police officer in the killing of an unarmed Black man in South Carolina on Monday, saying the officer's lawyer did not do a poor job.

  • Maharashtra Lockdown: As Covid Rages, Here's What Likely to be Allowed & Not as Part of New Curbs

    The government may do away with the pass system. Long distance trains and flights will continue to operate, while inter-district road transport will be monitored.

  • A Very Important Message to India Amid Second COVID Surge

    It’s the only way to protect yourself from the pandemic.

  • Today's Panchang, April 21, 2021: Check out Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

    Aaj Ka Panchang, April 21, 2021: The day is dedicated to Lord Ram as he was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month

  • Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini gets new purple colour variant, pre-order in India starts on 23 April

    The purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini can be pre-ordered by customers in India starting 5.30 pm IST on 23 April.

  • Girl, 7, shot dead in horrific incident in McDonald's drive-thru in US

    The child was reportedly shot multiple times as she waited in the drive-thru with her father.

  • In Order to Avoid Overseas Cases, Canada 'Looking Carefully' at UK's Decision to Red List India: Report

    According to a report by Hindustan Times, though Canada is yet to take a decision, the government is looking into ensuring that there are no cases from overseas.

  • India Hopeful US Will Soon End Curbs on Vaccine Raw Materials Export: Report

    One of the officials said the administration of President Joe Biden had told India that its request was being considered and would be acted upon "at the earliest".