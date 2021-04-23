Explained: How and Why Covid-19 Has Led to Clamour for Oxygen Across India

·5-min read

As the coronavirus cases in the country explode, hospitals face a perilous shortage of oxygen. In the grip of a second wave, India on Wednesday reported 2,95,041 new Covid-19 cases, a record spike seen in 24 hours. Along with the national capital of Delhi, several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, have reported an ongoing or an impending oxygen shortage.

How Covid-19 Casues Shortness of Breath

Covid-19 affects the patient’s respiratory system in a way that leads to shortness of breath. The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can infect the respiratory epithelial cells, which protect the respiratory tract from pathogens and infections and also facilitate gas exchange in the lungs. In response to an infection in the respiratory tract, the body's immune system releases cells that trigger inflammation. When this inflammatory immune response continues, it hinders the regular transfer of oxygen in the lungs. Simultaneously, fluids also build up, making it difficult to breathe. Low levels of oxygen caused by Covid-19 are inflammatory markers, which include elevated white blood cell counts and neutrophil counts.

Oxygen Demand Higher in 2nd Wave

Top medical experts in the government have said oxygen demand is higher in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to the first. According to data from hospitalised patients during the first and second wave, requirement of oxygen is higher in the second wave at 54.5 per cent as compared to the first wave at 41.1 per cent. On why oxygen requirement is higher this time, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said, “It could be explained by the fact that there has been a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, creating panic among people to get admitted to hospitals and therefore, the oxygen requirement suddenly shot up, which is one reason. But this is limited data from hospital settings and more will have to be looked at.”

Oxygen continues to remain an important tool in the management of COVID-19 disease, he said as he stressed on rationalised utilisation of oxygen and ensuring there is no wastage.

When Should a Patient Be Rushed to Hospital

People are suggested to stay at home and isolate themselves if they are experiencing mild symptoms — fever, sore throat, loss of taste and smell. In case of moderate symptoms — high-grade fever for five to seven days, oxygen saturation less than 94% — people should stay at home and monitor fever and oxygen levels continuously.

However, patients should be rushed to the hospital in case the oxygen saturation continues dipping or falls below 90% despite oxygen supply. If fever persists for five to seven days or there is persistent diarrhea, the patient needs to be hospitalised. Further, chest pain, breathlessness, confusion or slurring of speech are also indicators that the patient needs medical help.

Oxygen Crisis in States

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday urged the Centre “with folded hands” to provide medical oxygen to Delhi. His deputy Manish Sisodia had said there will be chaos in the city if the stocks are not replenished by Wednesday morning. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also sent an SOS to Union minister Piyush Goyal at 10:20 pm, saying “oxygen at GTB Hospital may not last beyond 4 hrs”. Some major government and private hospitals in Delhi received fresh stock of medical oxygen in the early hours of Wednesday, averting a crisis just in time, according to officials.

Meanwhile, with the demand for medical oxygen on the rise in Maharashtra in view of the COVID-19 surge, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday pitched for setting up plants to produce the gas at hospitals itself, an official statement said. Last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a letter to the Centre said the state is expecting its active caseload to reach 11.9 lakh by April 30, compared to the current active caseload of 5.64 lakh. He also said the state's medical oxygen requirement is projected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by April-end from the present consumption of 1,200 MT per day. Urban development minister, Eknath Shinde in a tweet on Tuesday, said the state will get 100 tons of oxygen from Reliance.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma Tuesday requested the Centre to ramp up the supply of medical-use oxygen to the state to meet the heightened demand due to the spike in the number of coronavirus cases. He said the state has adequate number of beds as of now and can raise the number further up to three lakh, but it needs more oxygen to treat coronavirus patients. He said the state requires 136 MT of oxygen, but it has been allocated 124 MT. Of the 124 MT too, only 65 metric tonne is being supplied to Rajasthan, he said. He said the plant in Bhiwadi generates 120 metric tons (MT) of oxygen but Rajasthan is getting only 65 MT from there as the Centre has taken control of the plant and distributing the life-saving medical item to other states. The minister said the Centre has fixed the quota of 1,200 metric tonnes daily for the neighboring state of Gujarat and just 124 metric tonnes for Rajasthan.

Measures Taken by Centre

The Centre last Friday directed the states to ensure uninterrupted movement of medical oxygen carrying vehicles along their borders and said that they must not impose any curb on production and supply of the essential public health commodity anywhere. On Sunday, the Centre banned supply of oxygen to industrial units, except in nine specified categories. With the supply of oxygen low across the country and state government demanding more supply from the Centre, official data shows that nearly 9,294 metric tonnes (MT) of Oxygen was exported by India in just the first three quarters of the 2020-21 financial year. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba convened a video conference on Monday on the issue of medical oxygen with chief secretaries and senior officials of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Latest stories

  • Sitaram Yechury's son dies of COVID-19 in Gurgaon hospital

    New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his son Ashish died of COVID-19 in the morning.

  • Karnataka govt publishes full page ads in Bengaluru, Delhi newspapers thanking PM

    "We are facing death everyday today and the foolish govt is spending crores of rupees for placing such ads," Kumaraswamy reacted.

  • Rajasthan Family Spends Rs 4.5 Lakh on Helicopter Ride to Bring Home First Girl Child Born in 35 Years

    The girl's father spent Rs 4.5 lakh to hire the helicopter and make the celebration grand.

  • No Bed in Delhi, Retd Brig Dies of COVID On the Way to Chandigarh

    Brigadier Rashpal Singh Parmar (retd) could not be admitted in any Delhi hospital, including the ones set up by Army

  • 'India may yet be more successful as trustworthy global health partner than China'

    Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): India may be yet more successful at proving itself a "robust and trustworthy global health partner than China, which was more focused on placing itself as an "alternative" to the West even at the risk of exporting an ineffective vaccine, said Georgia L. Gilholy, editor-in-chief of Foundation for Uyghur Freedom.

  • Pics: Vishnu Vishal & Jwala Gutta Tie the Knot

    Vishal confirmed their engagement on Gutta's birthday last year

  • Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID

    Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was on Thursday discharged from the private hospital here where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

  • Meet IIT alumnus Dr J (Bob) Balaram, the man who helped design NASA's Ingenuity helicopter

    Balaram had said if the Mars helicopter was successful, it would open up a whole new dimension of exploring Mars.

  • CJI Bobde’s Suo Motu COVID Case Sums Up His Disappointing Tenure

    CJI Bobde’s tenure will be remembered only for how little it can be remembered for.

  • In The Darkest Times of the Pandemic, India Has Found a Chain of Kindness in Young Politicians

    Today, social media is a grim sight as every minute one is stumbling upon people struggling to get a bed in a hospital, ventilator-enabled beds, oxygen cylinders or plasma for critical Covid-19 patients.

  • How Covid Took Centre Stage in Fierce TMC-BJP Battle as Cases Spiked in Bengal Amid Polls

    CM Mamata Banerjee has accused the Modi government of “not doing enough”. In a letter to PM Modi, she mentioned that she had asked the Centre to give the states more freedom with matters of vaccination and critical drugs.

  • IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After RCB vs RR Match

    IPL Points Table 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore reclaim top spot following the 10-wicket win over RR

  • Mumbai Man Who Sold Rs 22 Lakh SUV to Buy Oxygen Cylinders Now Runs Helpline For Covid-19 Patients

    Malad's Shahnawaz Sheikh sold his prized Rs 22 lakh Ford Endeavour to raise money to buy oxygen cylinders. He was able to procure 160 of them and started working to help people.

  • BECIL Recruitment 2021 Date: Application for 463 posts closes today; visit becil.com for details

    The selection of the candidates is made on the basis of a test or written exam for some posts and interviews for other posts

  • Australia limits flights from India as Covid cases increase in hotel quarantine

    Scott Morrison denies the government is abandoning Australians stuck in India, which is grappling with a surge in coronavirus transmission• Follow the Australia liveblog • ‘The system has collapsed’: India’s descent into Covid hell• Australians with a disability ‘forgotten’ in vaccine rollout Flights from India to Australia will be cut by 30% after the country reported 295,041 new Covid infections on Wednesday and 1.6m cases in the past week. Photograph: Richard Wainwright/AAP Australia will stop almost one-third of flights coming from India, which is in the grips of a severe second wave of the Covid pandemic. New restrictions will also be introduced for high-risk countries, which will limit outbound travel and require inbound travellers to pass a Covid-19 test prior to boarding. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, announced the measures late Thursday afternoon in an attempt to reduce the risk of transmission from India and other nations dealing with surging Covid-19 cases. Flights from India will be reduced by 30%. Travellers from high-risk countries, including India, will be required to have a PCR Covid-19 test 72 hours prior to leaving the last port they are in before travelling to Australia. The Australian Border Force will also limit departure exemptions for people travelling to high-risk countries like India, allowing travel only for urgent situations. The nations that are to be defined as high-risk will resemble – though not mirror exactly – the United Kingdom’s “red list”, which currently includes India, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Asked whether Australians stuck in India would view the government’s decision as an abandonment, Morrison replied: “It doesn’t reflect that at all. It reflects that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic that is raging. And Australia has been successful throughout this pandemic, working together with the states and territories, to have very effective border arrangements.” He said between 10% and 40% of cases being reported in hotel quarantine now were people who were arriving back in Australia from India. The health department secretary, Brendan Murphy, said the risk of importing the virus from high-risk countries was significant. “There are many countries in the world – the prime minister was talking about India – that are in very serious situations with Covid and the risk of Covid importation and outbreaks in Australia is ever present,” he said. “We can’t be complacent.” Earlier, the Western Australian premier, Mark McGowan, said he would ask the commonwealth to temporarily ban travellers from India following a hotel quarantine outbreak in the state. The state government said two recent Covid-19 cases were the result of transmission in one of its quarantine hotels, the Mercure hotel in Perth. Two guests were staying in a room opposite a couple who had just returned from India. Genomic sequencing has shown the transmission occurred in the hotel. Western Australian premier Mark McGowan argued for a temporary ban on travellers from India at national cabinet. Photograph: Richard Wainwright/AAP India is currently battling a severe second wave of Covid-19. It reported 295,041 new infections on Wednesday, the world’s highest daily rise, and 1.6m cases in the past week. McGowan said 40% of the state’s quarantine cases in the past month involved returned travellers from India, jumping from 11% in the previous month. The premier planned to take up the potential for a ban during Thursday’s national cabinet meeting. “With more and more arrivals coming from India, we need to seriously look at temporarily restricting travel of people who have been in or through India,” McGowan said. “The pre-testing measures ahead of international flights need to be examined.” But his position was rebuffed by the New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, who was also dealing with transmission in hotel quarantine. She said no single country should be targeted. “I don’t think it is fair or appropriate to distinguish one nation over others,” she said. “Things change, the rates of infections go up and down across the world. Aussies who want to come home should have the right to do that.” NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian: ‘Aussies who want to come home should have the right to do that.’ Photograph: Jenny Evans/Getty Images McGowan is not alone in calling for such a ban. The Australian Medical Association’s Northern Territory president, Robert Parker, this week called for travel restrictions after the Howard Springs quarantine facility was hit with its highest number of positive Covid-19 cases since it started taking repatriation flights last year. Two more cases involving returned travellers from India were recorded at Howard Springs on Wednesday, bringing the total to 18 since the weekend. The territory’s health minister, Natasha Fyles, said the Indian outbreak would continue to be monitored but said her government had a “humanitarian responsibility” to repatriate vulnerable Australians. The federal treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, said earlier the decision was one for the chief health officer and national cabinet when it met on Thursday. But he did note Australia’s early decision to close the border with China. “Scott Morrison took the decision early on to close the border with China and that’s been to Australia’s great benefit,” he said. “We will continue to take that health advice. Decisions about India or other countries are matters for the chief health officer and ultimately for national cabinet.” Other nations have either considered or implemented bans, restrictions or travel cautions for India. The United Kingdom this week added India to its “red list” of countries, banning travel for non-UK and non-Irish citizens to the UK from India. The UK government has faced criticism for acting too slowly to restrict travel from India. Hong Kong, Pakistan and New Zealand have also enacted temporary bans on travellers from India. NSW is currently investigating how three returned travellers from two families contracted the South African variant of the virus after staying at the Mercure hotel in Sydney. Authorities believe the transmission occurred in the hotel, because the individuals were tested and cleared after arriving in Australia. NSW is warning that contacts of the three infected individuals have already travelled interstate. Another 40 returned travellers were staying on the same level of the hotel at the time. “We have managed to contact 36 of those individuals, a number have gone into other states and territories and those states and territories have been alerted,” the NSW chief medical officer, Kerry Chant, said. She said they were “urgently escalating” efforts to contact the remaining four people. Staff potentially exposed will also have to self-isolate.

  • Russia Plans To Launch Own Space Station After Quitting ISS

    Russia is ready to start building its own space station with the aim of launching it into orbit by 2030 if President Vladimir Putin gives the goahead, the head of its Roscosmos space agency said on Wednesday.

  • LaLiga: Karim Benzema scores twice as Real Madrid beat Cadiz 3-0

    Three goals in 10 minutes towards the end of the first half helped Madrid go top of the table on head-to-head, above Atletico Madrid, who play at home to Huesca on Thursday.

  • Karnataka Govt Decides to Purchase 1 Crore Doses of Covishield Vaccine at Rs 400 Crore

    With government giving manufacturers and importers pricing freedom, SII has said that Covishield vaccine will be priced at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals.

  • Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Slams Statements by Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s Vaccination Strategy

    Rathore’s reaction was to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi comparing the Central government’s vaccine strategy to demonetisation

  • Despite India-Pakistan 'engagement', Kashmiri separatist leaders still under lock and key

    Despite the talks, in Kashmir the curbs persist on separatist leaders, with some of them who are lodged in New Delhi's Tihar Jail even complaining of being denied medical attention