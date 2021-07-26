EXPLAINED: Why Centre Could Bring Amendment To Overturn SC Ruling On Article 342A

Reports suggest that the Narendra Modi government is mulling updates to Article 342A — which itself was inserted by the 102nd Amendment Act in 2018 — after the Supreme Court in a recent judgment ruled that it had taken away the power of states to identify socially and educationally backward classes. The matter is linked to the question of reservations, which is a sensitive issue and the Centre is said to be seeking to reinstall states’ rights in this regard. Here’s all you need to know.

What Does Article 342A Say?

Enacted in 2018, this piece of legislation was brought in by the NDA government as it sought to create the National Commission of Backward Classes (NCBC). This amendment inserted Articles 338B, which laid down the grounds for the setting up of NCBC, and Article 342A. The latter provision laid down that the President of India may “specify the socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs) which shall for the purposes of this Constitution be deemed to be socially and educationally backward classes in relation to that State or Union Territory”.

What Is The Issue With Article 342A?

This provision was challenged in a clutch of petitions against the Maratha quota Act passed by the Maharashtra legislature in 2018 with the chief contention being that it violated the 50 per cent ceiling for reservations fixed by the apex court in the 1992 Mandal Commission case. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in its May judgment struck down the Maratha quota in a unanimous verdict.

The petitioners had also cited the 102nd Amendment Act to argue that it had taken away the power of the states to notify SEBCs that could be included among the backward classes. The top court in a 3:2 verdict upheld this contention and said that the 102nd Amendment did take away states’ power to identify SEBCs under their jurisdiction for grant of quota in jobs and admissions.

This judgment stripping the states of their power to identify what groups to include among OBCs for local reservations — which they were empowered to do since the 1993 Mandal reservations entered into force — became a major source of tension with allegations that it undermined the federal “structure” of the Indian polity.

After the Supreme Court ruling, the Centre filed a review petition against it, saying that it was never its stand that the states should not have the power to identify groups for inclusion in their local lists of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

What Has The Centre Proposed?

While ruling on the identification of SEBCs by the states, the Supreme Court had said that its verdict left intact their power to make reservations for particular communities or castes, the quantum of reservations, the nature of benefits and the kind of reservations, etc. The only change, the apex court said, was that the states can only make suggestions to the President for “inclusion, exclusion or modification of castes or communities” in the SEBC list.

According to The Times Of India, the Centre is now planning amendments to Article 342A to override the Supreme Court verdict with the reported changes intended to clearly lay down that while the President will notify groups for inclusion in the Centre’s list for reservations in jobs and education in central institutions, the states can prepare their own list of OBCs in state government jobs and educational institutions governed by them.

