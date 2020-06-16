Explained: Number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra declines as it increases in Tamil Nadu, Delhi

New Delhi, June 16: With the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra has weakened in the last few weeks, the number of cases in Tamil Nadu and Delhi has increased.

It can be seen that the contribution of these three states in the country's caseload has remained almost constant in the last one month, between 56 and 58 per cent.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have been reporting almost 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 each for the last few days now, while Maharashtra has now begun to report between 3,000 and 3,500 cases every day.

On June 14, more than 11,000 new cases were discovered in India, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases to more than 3.32 lakh.

Meanwhile, in the top ten states with maximum COVID-19 caseloads, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been losing their places. These states are reporting fewer number of new cases every day, while the cases from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are on the rise.

Karnataka and Haryana are the new entrants in the top ten list, while Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been edged out.

In the last few days, several states in the country are showing a surge in coronavirus numbers due to large number of infections found in incoming migrant workers have begun signs of slowing down.

It can be seen that Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Tripura and Odisha are reporting lower numbers from what they were a few days ago. Also, the growth rates of Bihar, Kerala and Odisha have now fallen below four per cent, and in the case of Bihar and Kerala, even below the current national rate of 3.73 per cent.

Presently, India reported 10,667 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and 380 deaths in last 24 hours taking the totally tally upto 3,43,091.

The number includes 1,53,178 active cases, 1,80,013 cured, discharged, migrated and 9,900 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

