EXPLAINED: As Nitish Leads Demand For Caste Count, Here's Why Census Has Not Included OBC Numbers

Led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a delegation of members of 10 political parties from the state is meeting PM Narendra Modi to press for a caste count to be included as part of the Census 2021. But the Centre has said that there are no plans to track the Other Backward Classes (OBC) population in India. The decennial count will, this time around as well, provide only the specific count of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities along with that of the general population. The demand that the country record the number of its OBCs is a long-standing one and has the backing of politicians and policy-makers, but governments at the Centre have maintained that including OBCs as a separate category in the Census will be difficult, although their count has been taken at least once in independent India.

Why Does The Census Not Involve A Caste Count?

While the first census in India was held in 1872 by its then colonial rulers, the beginning proper of the periodic count was in 1881. Since then, it has been held every 10 years. Till the time the British conducted the census, it included data on castes, though only till 1931. The caste count was excluded for the 1941 census reportedly because of administrative and financial issues with England involved in World War II. The last count of OBCs is, therefore, available for 1931, when their share of the population was found to be 52 per cent.

In fact, when the Mandal Commission recommended in 1980 reservations for socially and economically backward classes in the central government jobs, it worked on the assumption that the share of OBCs was at 52 per cent of the total population of the country.

The concept of reservation of marginalised castes and tribes was introduced by the British rulers and carried forward by the leaders of independent India, who provided for political representation in legislatures for the SCs and STs. Given that their numbers impinged on questions of political representation, censuses from 1951 onwards excluded any enumeration of data for other castes. Former MP Sharad Yadav, writing in The Indian Express, said, “It is said that the caste census was discontinued because it is divisive”.

But supporters of a caste census point out that even though there is no official count, that has not prevented the various political parties to woo the different communities and create votebanks. They also suggest that not counting caste actually serves to conceal the outsize hold of the upper castes on positions of influence and power in India since information educational and occupational status that the census can reveal would also show which communities are better off compared to the others.

Why The Demand For An OBC Census?

Arguments for taking a count of India’s castes range from the practical to the political. Most advocates say that not knowing the numbers of the various OBC communities prevents the creation of targeted interventions for their welfare. Pushing for a caste count, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said earlier this year,”The caste-based census must be done at least once. Through it, they can gain benefits from schemes. If we know the exact number, we can work towards their betterment.”

The need for knowing caste numbers is strenghtened by the extensive reservation system in India, some experts say. When up to 50 per cent of government jobs and seats in educational institutions are reserved for the various castes — in some cases, even more than 50 per cent — not knowing the number of people who are members of such communities is a serious policy blindspot, it is argued.

In fact, it is especially for the sake of OBCs themselves — and they benefit they may hope to derive from quota-based affirmative actions — that proponents say a caste-based count should be taken. Reports say that while specific castes have been notified as OBCs at the Centre, and with states also maintaining their separate OBC lists, there is an imbalance in terms of the communities that have actually benefited from quotas. It is said that a handful of communities out of the thousands on the central list of OBCs have gained most from the 27 per cent reservation that came in as a result of Mandal Commission recommendations.

The Centre has appointed the Justice Rohini Commission to “examine the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the castes or communities included in the broad category of Other Backward Classes… included in the Central List”. But the panel, which is mandated to go into a scheme for sub-categorisation of OBCs, is yet to submit its report.

Why Is The Centre Against Counting Castes?

In its replies to questions in Parliament on the demand for including caste information in Census 2021, the Centre has said that, the Union of India after independence, decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise population other than SCs and STs”.

Along with justifications that cite national unity and harmony among the various castes, the government has also pointed at procedural issues. In response to a demand from the Maharashtra Assembly that caste be included in Census 2021, the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner Vivek Joshi reportedly said that “the enumeration of OBCs, SEBCs will adversely affect the integrity of Census exercise and hence it has not been taken up in 2021 Census”.

“As per the central list, total number of OBCs in the country is 6,285, while the number goes up to 7,200 if the list is prepared by the states, and Union Territories are taken into account. Since the people use their clan, gotra, sub-castes and caste names interchangeably, and the due to the phonetic similarities in the names, it may lead to the misclassification of the castes,” Joshi told the Maharashtra lawmakers.

The UPA government that was in power at the Centre, too, had underlined “vexed questions” vis-a-vis a caste census with its Home Minister P Chidambaram telling Parliament that “some states have a list of OBCs and a sub-set called Most Backward Classes [and]… there are certain open-ended categories in the lists such as orphans and destitute children… The status of a migrant from one State to another and the status of children of inter-caste marriage, in terms of caste classification, are also vexed questions”.

So, Is There No Data On OBCs In India?

Well, the answer is not so simple. Faced with a clamour for a caste census in 2010, the then Congress-led UPA government had conceded the demand. However, the caste enumeration was not done as part of Census 2011, but a separate Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) was conducted in 2011, which also gleaned data on caste. However, that data has not been made publicly available by the Centre.

In a reply in Parliament earlier this year, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had said that “the SECC 2011 data excluding the caste data have been finalised and published… [and] the raw caste data has been provided to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for classification and categorisation”.

However, in the same reply, he added that the ministry has informed that “there is no proposal to classify and

categorise the raw caste data”. Which is to say that there are no plans to share caste numbers. Demands for caste to be included in the census are typically amplified at the end of each decade when plans are taken up for another census. In 2018, the then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that Census 2021 will include a caste count, but the government, as is clear from its recent statements, has now decided against that.

