Explained: How India Manufactures, Procures and Transports Medical Oxygen to Its Covid-19 Hopitals

On Monday, India’s cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 50 lakh-mark as the surge in daily cases continued unabated with an addition of another 90,123 new cases. The sustained and record surge in the number of cases over the last two weeks has put a strain on medical oxygen supply in some states. Although the situation has not spiralled out of control, the Centre this week took cognizance of the issue of medical oxygen shortage in some states and directed them to not impose any restrictions on inter-state movement of life-saving commodity.

The central government’s directive came amidst trouble between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments after the latter’s decision to restrict movement of medical oxygen in the wake of a spike in cases. In fact, the matter reached the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which ordered the Maharashtra government to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to Madhya Pradesh. There have also been similar instances of restrictions placed on the movement of oxygen between districts.

News18 explains the issues surrounding medical oxygen, its use, production capacities and procurement.

What is medical oxygen?

Medical oxygen is an essential medicine that is used to treat a range of ailments and in several medical procedures. It figures in India’s National List of Essential Medicines, 2015, and World Health Organization’s (WHO) list of essential medicines. Its medical uses primarily include, among others, treatment of respiratory illnesses, prevention of hypoxemia (low blood oxygen levels), neonatal care and emergency care. According to WHO, medical oxygen contains at least 82% pure oxygen and is free from contamination. Only medical grade oxygen is used as medicine.

Medical oxygen is produced using various methods, such as cryogenic distillation process for making liquid oxygen and in oxygen generation plants. Cryogenic distillation involves separating oxygen from nitrogen and argon after condensing atmospheric air using air separation.

Why is it crucial as a line of treatment against Covid-19?

Once the Covid-19 disease sets in, it affects the patient’s lungs and causes a dip in the blood oxygen level. This can adversely affect other vital organs, too. In the absence of any single effective line of treatment, drug or vaccine against Covid-19, oxygen therapy has proven to be the most efficient in treating moderately ill and severely ill patients. However, it is used more often in moderately-ill patients, according to doctors.

“Covid-19 poses serious trouble to the lungs and if the level of oxygen in the patient’s blood or oxygen saturation starts dropping below normal levels, we start oxygen therapy. It has been found to be effective, especially if the therapy is timely. In 10 patients, only two require oxygen therapy,” said Dr. Suresh Kumar, Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. (LNJP). LNJP is Delhi’s biggest public hospital for Covid-19.

According to the health ministry, six per cent of patients in the country required oxygen support as on September 15. This included those in intensive care units, on ventilator support and in regular Covid-19 wards.

Who manufactures medical oxygen?

In India, oxygen is commercially produced largely for use in manufacturing industries such as steel plants, fabrication units, chemical industries, glass manufacturing and paper and pulp industries. In pre-Covid-19 times, industrial clients accounted for the lion’s share of oxygen use. However, in April this year, the central government permitted companies producing industrial oxygen to produce the its medical variant in order to meet the demand created by the Covid-19 crisis.

There are four to five large manufacturers in India which include Linde India, Inox Air Products and Goyal MG Gases. These companies make liquid oxygen. There are also other companies that run oxygen generation plants and many are based in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

How do hospitals procure it?

Across large, medium and small hospitals and nursing homes, medical oxygen is procures in two or three different ways. Many hospitals have on-site oxygen generation plants which are connected by pipes to the wards, intensive care units and critical care units where it is administered to patients. This facility, however, requires uninterrupted power supply.

