EXPLAINED: How Delhi's Looking To 'Vacuum Clean' Polluted Air With Its New, Giant Smog Tower

It has been billed as being the most polluted city in the air and has been described as a “gas chamber”. Pollution levels in Delhi are bad at the best of times and hit alarming levels in winter, when stubble burning in neighbouring states adds to the massive emissions output from cars, industries and construction activity in the national capital. As a solution to air pollution, the city has now installed its first “smog tower”, which is a device that sucks in bad air and gives out filtered air. Here’s how the system works and why experts say it represents misplaced efforts.

Why Has Delhi Installed A Smog Tower?

In January last year, the Supreme Court had directed that the Delhi government should install two smog towers in the national capital on a pilot basis — at Anand Vihar, which has an Inter State Bus Terminus, and Connaught Place, the upmarket shopping area in the heart of the city. It is the second of those that has now come up with the Anand Vihar project still in the works.

A report earlier this year had found New Delhi to be the world’s most polluted capital in 2020, the third straight year it had led the list. The main yardstick for determining pollution levels in the report was the concentration of airborne particles known as PM2.5, which are known to cause lung damage and also contribute to cancer and heart disease.

Last year, amid the Covid-19-induced curbs, the average annual concentration of PM2.5 per cubic metre of in Delhi’s air was found to be 84.1, which was still more than double the level of Beijing. Bad as it was, it was nothing compared to PM2.5 levels in the winter of 2019, when it averaged at more than 140 micrograms per cubic metre “exceeding the World Health Organisation’s annual exposure guideline by more than 14 times”.

A study by Greenpeace Southeast Asia Analysis and IQAir, a Swiss group, had said that air pollution was to blame for an estimated 54,000 premature deaths in New Delhi in 2020. Another report had said that Delhi residents could see 9.4 years added to their lives if pollution were reduced to meet the WHO guideline.

How Much Does It Cost?

The Connaught Place smog tower has been installed at a cost of $2 million and is based on a design by the University of Minnesota in US. The project was implemented in collaboration with IIT-Bombay, the construction was carried out by the Tata Projects Ltd and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) oversaw its delivery.

IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have been tasked with assessing the effectiveness of the smog tower in combating air pollution and, if the findings are satisfactory, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that such towers will be installed across the national capital.

“This is a big step in Delhi government’s fight against air pollution. Supported by technology from USA never seen before in India, this anti-smog tower is the first of its kind in the country. The tower will be able to clean 1,000 cubic metres of air per second and it is expected that the area will see a rapid change in the quality of air because of the tower,” Kejriwal is reported to have said while inaugurating the Connaught Place installation.

How Does It Work?

The smog tower is about 25m-high and the base of the structure is studded with 40 giant fans whose job it is to suck in 1,000 cubic metres of air per second and then pass it through filters that clear out harmful particles.

According to experts, such towers work on the principle of HEPA filtration or air ionisation technology to remove PM2.5 particles. Air is passed “through a filter to provide clean air coming out of the top or bottom”.

The University of Minnesota researchers said that these ‘Large Scale Air Purification Towers’ can clean polluted air within a one-kilometre radius. Reports say that pollution sensors will be set up at various distances from the tower to map the radius within which the system provides effective air filtration.

What Do Experts Say?

University of Minnesota researchers have said that their technology could “curb the PM2.5 concentration by about 50 per cent, giving relief to residents and saving several hundred thousand lives”, if Delhi builds 100 towers over the next few years.

“If [the pilot test] works, it is possible that more towers will be built,” said David Pui, who led the team that created the smog tower. “Hopefully, we can get 10 built next year, 30 the following year, then 60 the next year.” But he noted that these towers would not be enough by themselves to “solve the problems of PM2.5 and carbon dioxide pollution entirely”. But other climate experts have been less circumspect while questioning the utility of smog towers.

“Installing smog towers has never been, and will never be a solution. If we really, really want to address pollution, it has to be addressed at the source,” Sunil Dahiya, an analyst with the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, was quoted as telling news agency AFP.

An IIT-Delhi paper on smog towers notes that while “one would still need to install about a million smog towers to clean a city like Delhi”, the challenge really was that “the ambient air is not trapped here as in a closed room and is continuously being replaced. The air of the entire city of Delhi gets replenished from the neighboring states about twice a day”.

To be sure, Delhi is not the first in the world to go for a smog tower. Cities in China, the Netherlands, Poland, etc. have installed smog towers while Delhi, too, has placed smaller models in selected areas. The Chinese city of Xian had in 2018 set up a smog tower about thrice the height of the one now installed at Connaught Place, but the model has reportedly not been replicated elsewhere in the country.

But the creators of the smog tower said it is an interim solution that can make an impact against air pollution. “In the case of India, their population is more packed together, so the towers will be more effective in mitigating PM2.5,” said Pui, adding that “at least during the next 10-15 years, they can use them to provide relief to residents while they invest in clean energy technology”.

Echoing those thoughts, Anwar Ali Khan, the in-charge for the Connaught Place smog tower project, said, “The objective is not to clear entire Delhi’s air, it is to create special zones where people can breathe”.

