Explained CBSE, CISCE 12th Result 2021: All You Need to Know About Evaluation Criteria and More

CBSE, CISCE 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce its results based on the three-year performance of a student, as per the affidavit presented by the Board in the Supreme Court today. Among classes 10, 11, and 12, the maximum weightage of 40 per cent will be given to class 12 marks. For class 12 marks will be counted based on the exams held. This could include pre-boards, internals, unit tests etc. Schools can decide to take one or more than one paper as their selection criteria. To finalize result-related matters, a five-member committee will be formed in each school.

For classes 10 and 11, students will be given marks based on the average of best of three marks out of total of five subjects. “The Result committee will be there for each of the schools to rule out advantages to students in some schools, which traditionally give high marks to students,” the attorney general told the Court.

The Supreme Court has given a go-ahead to the assessment criteria of the board. We have no reservation to accept the scheme and the Board can proceed on the same. However, the scheme must incorporate the provision for dispute resolution in case students want correction of final result declared,” said SC. The final result for CBSE will be announced by July 31.

CISCE too will be announcing its results on a similar criterion. The Council will take into consideration the six years’ performance instead of three, as suggested by CBSE. CISCE result will be declared by July 20 and students unhappy with the result can appear for written exams.

During the hearing, it was also proposed a second option suggested by CBSE also including holding class 12 board exams in a “controlled environment” to this the Supreme Court had said that there is “no rolling back” of the decision to cancel the exams. This, however, can be given as an option to students who wish to appear for exams, asked AG. The final decision on this can be expected in the next hearing.

To know in detail, how the criteria will impact you, here are some frequently asked questions answered –

Who will calculate result?

For every school, result calculation, uploading, and other result-related matters will be left on the result committee. Each school will mandatorily have a result committee. The result committee will constitute five members – the principal of the school who will also be the chairperson of the committee, two senior-most teachers of the school, teaching class 12, two teachers from neighboring senior secondary schools teaching class 12 co-opted as external members. The result committee may also invite a teacher with IT background for full-time assistance in the computation of results. Subject teacher(s) shall be present in committee for deliberations as and when the performance of their subject and students is being discussed and recorded

Why three-year data?

CBSE in an affidavit said that the first element in the assessment for class 12 are the results of unit tests, mid-term exams, pre-board examinations conducted by schools. Due to the nature of online examinations from homes, and differential access to digital infrastructure, solely relying on these scores is not prudent, said CBSE in an affidavit submitted to SC today.

What if a student fails?

If a student has failed to obtain the minimum passing marks or wishes to appear for a written exam and is not happy with marks given by the board based on special criteria. These students will get a chance to appear for a written exam at a later stage. In case, any student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, s/he will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” Category

What if School Does not Have Past Three Year Data?

Students who had changed their schools and are appearing for the board for the first time in their current school, such schools will not have data of past three-year of a student. In such a case, the Board will provide the historical data. Schools that have switched over from other Boards will also have the option to take their performance in their respective Boards during the previous year subject to approval by CBSE. Other schools will be shown data of their group of schools at the district, state, and national averages of last three years’ performance in the Board Exams

What if schools inflate marks?

As schools have to mark their own students. Some might inflate the marks too, however, to keep a check on this CBSE has set some rules. In each subject, schools are allowed to give marks in the range of +/- 5 marks obtained by the students. The overall average marks for the school assessed should not exceed the overall average marks obtained by the school by two marks in the specific reference year, as per the rules decided.

How will uniformity be maintained across Schools?

As marks of class XI and class XIl component will be awarded at the school level, they will strictly not be comparable across schools due to the variations in the quality of question papers, the evaluation standard, and processes, the mode of conduct of exams etc. Therefore, to ensure standardization, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard.

What about private, repeater candidates?

For private, and second chance compartment candidates, CBSE will hold exams “when the conditions become conducive for the conduct of such examinations. The details will be notified in due course,” said the board.

