Experts lay stress on bio-diversity conservation to keep Ganga clean

The National Mission for Clean Ganga and the International Union for Conservation of Nature jointly organised a one day workshop on the occasion of "The International Day for Biological Diversity" in New Delhi. The workshop was organised to develop a road map for expanding and up scaling sustainable agriculture in the Ganga basin especially for flood plain areas and to amplify the impact of several other initiatives of National Mission for Clean Ganga on the health of the holy river. The Namami Gange programme which is an Integrated Ganga Conservation Mission, is working towards realizing the vision of Aviral and Nirmal Ganga. The aim and objectives of National Mission for Clean Ganga are to ensure effective abatement of pollution and rejuvenation of the river by adopting a river basin approach. The mission also focuses on maintaining minimum ecological flows in the river Ganga with the aim of ensuring water quality and environmentally sustainable development. River Ganga has significant economic, environmental and cultural value in India. Rising in the Himalayas and flowing to the Bay of Bengal, the river traverses a course of more than 2,500 km through the plains of north and eastern India. The Ganga serves as one of India's holiest rivers whose cultural and spiritual significance transcends the boundaries of the basin.