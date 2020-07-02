Expert Committee to Decide on JEE, NEET Dates by 3 July: MHRD

Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 2 July, said that a committee set up under the leadership of the National Testing Agency is reviewing the situation and will submit its recommendations on the conduct of JEE Main and NEET (UG) 2020, by tomorrow.

Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/xByKLUqAIc — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 2, 2020

The minister said that he is aware of multiple requests being sent by aspirants to postpone the competitive engineering and medical entrance exams and that a decision on this would be taken soon.

While JEE Main 2020 is scheduled from 18-23 July, NEET (UG) 2020 will be held by 26 July.

