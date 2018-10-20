Expecting tough challenge from India, says West Indies skipper

Guwahati, Oct 20 (IANS) Ahead of the first One-Day International against India, West Indies skipper Jason Holder on Saturday said his team is expecting a tough challenge as India are the best one-day side.

"It won't be easy with India playing some very good cricket at the moment. They probably are the best one-day side in the world. We expect a tough challenge from them," Holder said at the pre-match press conference here.

Holder said his team is failing to get consistent scores in excess of 300 but this time around the team will surely try to hit that mark.

"We have not really been able to get consistent scores in excess of 300 which is pretty much a par score and a benchmark in ODI cricket of late. We have spoken about this in our dressing room. We need to be hitting the 300-mark more often than not and be consistently doing it," he said.

Commenting on the current state of West Indies cricket, the skipper said: "Obviously there have been few issues off the field, many of which is beyond my control. At the end of the day, I was picked to represent West Indies, the same for the likes of other players who are selected."

West Indies recently slipped to ninth in world ICC rankings. They lost 1-2 to Bangladesh in their last assignment. Also they played qualifiers to qualify for the World Cup 2019, finishing runners-up to Afghanistan.

