We expect senior team to blossom in Russia 2018, says Mexico coach Arteaga

Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) The 2018 World Cup in Russia could be Mexico's year of reckoning, their U-17 coach Mario Arteaga said ahead of their Group F World Cup game against Iraq at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

"There was a project that we started in 2009. This was a long term programme which gave really fast results in 2010," Arteaga said when quizzed why the good performances of the junior teams are not translated when the senior team is in action.

Mexico won the U-17 World Cup twice (2005, 2011) finishing third and fourth on two other occasions.

At the London Olympics in 2012, the Mexico team mostly comprising of U-23 players, clinched the title.

Coach Arteaga said the generation of 2005 footballers which produced players like Carlos Vela and Giovani dos Santos to the 2011 U-17 World Cup winning team and the 2012 Olympics bunch would now come together in 2018.

"Now we have lots of generations. We will try to show the results of this in the 2018 World Cup. We have the 2005 generation in Carlos Vela, and Giovani Dos Santos and then the 2011 successful generation (U-17 World Cup winner). Now we have successful players playing in the senior national team. So in 2018 we will show our real strength. It's three generations playing -- 2005, 2011 and 2012 Olympics."

Mexico skipper Carlos Robles said former captain Rafael Marquez is a big inspiration and he has had the privilege of seeing him from close quarters, also training with him.

"He is special for me as he plays in the same team as me in Mexico. I have known his career and normally defenders are big support for midfielders. He has been a real role model for Mexican football.

"I haven't played an official match with him but have trained with him many times," the defender said.

