We can expect 2-3 medals in boxing in 2020 Olympics: Jitender Kumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Emphasizing on the tremendous improvement in boxing over the past few years, Indian middleweight boxer Jitender Kumar on Tuesday said that the nation could expect at least two to three medals in boxing in 2020 Olympics.

"India picked up medal in boxing in both 2008 and 2012 Olympics. There has been tremendous change in boxing as well as in the performance of the boxers. And we can expect a lot of medals in Olympics in future. There are many boxers competing, both in men and women's event. We can expect 2-3 medals in boxing in 2020 Olympics," Jitender told ANI.

The 29-year-old boxer from Rohtak also reflected on Pakistan's participation in the South Asian Boxing Championship, which is to be held for the first time in India from December 6 to December 10 in Guwahati.

Jitender insisted that India's bad relations with Pakistan should not be mixed with sports, adding that the fight on border should be kept their only and should not be brought to the sports field.

"India's relationship with Pakistan should not be mixed with sports. Any match between India and Pakistan should be seen as competition and not as war. Let them come and participate. The fight on border is separate and should not be brought to the sports field," Jitender said.

During his amateur boxing days, Jitender tasted fair success as he clinched a bronze medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games and two bronze medals at the Asian Championships besides also winning a bronze at the 2008 World Cup.

Jitender, who also made it to the quarter-finals of the Beijing Olympics, marked his professional debut in August this year with a technical knockout win over Thanet Likhitkamporn in the lightweight category.(ANI)