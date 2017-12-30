Expat dies in UAE after news of mother's death in India

Abu Dhabi, Dec 30 (IANS) An Indian expat died of a heart attack here after hearing the news of his mother's demise back home, the media reported.

Anil Kumar Gopinathan hailed from Kerala and had been working at a tailoring shop in Umm Al Quwain city for 20 years.

The incident happened on December 21 at the shop where Gopinathan was informed about his mother's death. Next day, he was found collapsed there and was rushed to a hospital but in vain, the Khaleej Times reported on Saturday.

Gopinathan's brother Santosh, based in Dubai, had already left the country for their home in Kerala's Kollam district before the second death.

Gopinathan, however, was supposed to fly back to India on Friday.

According to authorities, the documents for repatriation of the body took time and it will be flown to India on Saturday night.

Gopinathan's family was not told about his death till Saturday morning, said their relatives. His body which will reach them in Parippally village town on Sunday.

--IANS

soni/vm