‘Expanding Military Ties’: Rajnath After Meeting US Defence Secy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met visiting US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in New Delhi on Saturday, 20 March, during which they talked about wide-ranging defence cooperation, expanding the military-to-military engagement, information-sharing and cooperation in emerging areas of defence and mutual logistics support.

I am happy to inform that we have had a very pleasant and rewarding meeting with Secretary Austin and his delegation. We are determined to work together to realize the full potential of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership: RM — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) March 20, 2021

“We are determined to expand India-US cooperation – from bilateral and multilateral exercises to developing closer bilateral linkages. We intend to pursue enhanced cooperation between the Indian military and US Indo-Pacific Command, Central Command and Africa Command,” Singh said.

“Our relationship is a stronghold of free and open Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi stated India stands for freedom of navigation and freedom of overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce in adherence to international law. This reaffirms our shared vision for regional security,” Austin said in the joint statement.

Austin, who is on a three-day visit to India, arrived in the country on Friday.

Upon his arrival, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

