#ExitPolls: TMC's lead in Bengal; DMK to win Tamil Nadu
29 Apr 2021: #ExitPolls: TMC's lead in Bengal; DMK to win Tamil Nadu
With the completion of the eighth and phase of the West Bengal election on Thursday, Assembly polls in five states/union territories have concluded.
The exit polls for the elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the UT of Puducherry are now out.
Before the votes are counted on May 2 (Sunday), let's take a look at what pollsters have predicted.
Assam: BJP to return to power in Assam, predict pollsters
ABP-CVoter: Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (58-71 seats), Indian National Congress (53-66 seats), others (0-5 seats).
India Today-Axis My India: BJP-led NDA (75-85 seats), INC-led alliance (40-50 seats), and others (1-4 seats).
Today's Chanakya: BJP-led NDA (61-79 seats), INC-led alliance (47-65 seats), and others (0-3 seats).
Jan Ki Baat: BJP-led NDA (70-81 seats), INC-led alliance (45-55 seats), and others (0-1 seats).
Kerala: LDF expected to retain power in Kerala
ABP-CVoter: Left Democratic Front (71-77 seats), United Democratic Front (62-68 seats), and others (0-2 seats).
India Today-Axis My India: LDF (104-120 seats), UDF (20-36 seats), BJP-led NDA (0-2 seats).
Jan Ki Baat: Figures yet to be updated.
Today's Chanakya: LDF (93-111 seats), UDF (36-44 seats), BJP-led NDA (0-6 seats).
Puducherry: BJP-led NDA to win Puducherry: CVoter
ABP-CVoter: NDA (19-23 seats), Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (6-10 seats), and others (1-2 seats).
India Today-Axis My India: Figures yet to be updated.
Jan Ki Baat: Figures yet to be updated.
Today's Chanakya: Figures yet to be updated.
Tamil Nadu: DMK to sweep Tamil Nadu polls
ABP-CVoter: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (160-172 seats), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (58-70 seats), and others (0-7 seats).
India Today-Axis My India: DMK (175-195 seats), AIADMK (38-54 seats), and BJP (2-4 seats).
Jan Ki Baat: Figures yet to be updated.
Today's Chanakya: DMK (164-186 seats), AIADMK (46-68 seats), and others (0-6 seats).
West Bengal: CVoter predicts TMC's win in Bengal
ABP-CVoter: Trinamool Congress (152-164 seats), BJP (109-121 seats), and Left-Congress alliance (14-25 seats).
India Today-Axis My India: Figures yet to be updated.
Jan Ki Baat: BJP (174 seats), TMC (112 seats), and Left-Congress alliance (6 seats).
Today's Chanakya: Figures yet to be updated.