Exit Poll Results 2021 date and time: When and where to watch exit poll results for West Bengal, Assam, TN, Kerala and Puducherry

FP Staff
·7-min read

With West Bengal slated to hold its eight and final phase of polling >tomorrow (Thursday, 29 April) all eyes will be glued to the exit polls for the five state assembly elections.

As per the Election Commission, exit polls for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry can be published at 7.30 pm tomorrow >(29 April, Thursday) " an hour after polls close.

Votes will be counted on 2 May.

Let us take a brief look at how elections unfolded in each state:

West Bengal

The seventh phase of Bengal Assembly polls on 26 April saw a total of 76.89 percent voter turnout amid tight security arrangements and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Campaigning for the phase 7 was a relatively low-key affair after the Election Commission imposed curbs in the wake of coronavirus cases in the state increasing exponentially. It also noted that COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning. It also disallowed any public meeting with more than 500 people.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is the party MP, cancelled all their scheduled rallies and held them on the virtual platform as did Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 23 April. During the physical campaign rallies, rivals TMC and BJP, vying for 294 Assembly seats, repeatedly slammed each other.

The BJP leaders in their campaigns attacked Banerjee, her nephew Abhishek alleging involvement of party leaders in the Saradha and Narada tapes scams to the recent allegations of siphoning of funds allocated for Amphan cyclone and the COVID-19 pandemic relief.

The BJP leaders maintained that corruption and anarchy are prevalent in West Bengal and that the party will put an end to it after coming to power in the state.

Top BJP leaders such as Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda, Smriti Irani held several rallies and public meetings in different parts of the Assembly constituencies for this phase of poll.

Tamil Nadu

The single-phase Assembly election in Tamil Nadu concluded peacefully on 6 April with a voter turnout of 71.43 percent as per the the EC's voter turnout app. In terms of districts, Karur saw the highest polling of 83.92 percent and Chennai saw the lowest with a 55.28 percent turnout.

While Palaniswami and Panneerselvam will cement their position as successors of Jayalalithaa if the AIADMK retains power though it faces an uphill task especially after the rout in the 2019 Lok Sabha election when the DMK-led alliance won 38 out of 39 seats. The AIADMK had scored successive wins in 2011 and in 2016 when Jayalalithaa bucked the anti-incumbency trend " the first by anyone in nearly three decades in the state.

After a narrow defeat in the last Assembly election where several exit polls had predicted his party's win, DMK chief MK Stalin spearheaded a determined election campaign this time and vigorously toured the state to take on the ruling AIADMK. He is seeking re-election for the straight third term from the Kolathur Assembly seat while his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin is debuting from the Chepauk-Triplicance constituency.

AIADMK ally BJP, which had not won any seat in the last pols, contested in 20 constituencies. Another AIADMK ally PMK is contested from 23 constituencies. The Congress, an ally of the DMK, was in the fray in 25 Assembly segments. Makkal Needhi Maiam, founded in 2018 and led by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, tried its luck in Assembly polls for the first time.

Assam

Assam, currently governed by the BJP-led NDA, witnessed three-phase polling on 27 March, 1 and 6 April.

The third and final phase saw polling passed off largely peacefully but for sporadic incidents of violence and disturbances for 82.33 percent turnout from 79.2 lakh electors.

The BJP, making a retain power in the northeastern state, is facing the combined challenge of eight parties including the Congress and the AIUDF of perfume baron turned politician Badruddin Ajmal, who might prove to be kingmaker.

The BJP and its allies AGP and UPPL contested 92 seats, 26 seats, and 8 seats respectively while on the other side the Congress claimed 94 seats for itself, AIUDF as allotted 14, Bodoland People's Front got 12, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) just two.

The Rupun Sarma-led Communist Party of India (Marxist"Leninist) Liberation, Ajit Kumar Buyan's Anchalik Gana Morcha, and RJD is contested a seat each.

Union minister Jitendra Singh earlier exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power in the state for the second consecutive term, saying high voter turnout reflects pro-incumbency.

"When the results are declared on 2 May, Assam is going to send out a message loud and clear, which is going to echo across the country," said Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office. He said that in each of the three phases of polling, the voter turnout was consistently around 80 percent and this is a "pro-incumbency" vote.

"The BJP will retain Assam for the second consecutive time. Votes cast in the polls are pro-incumbency and will help the BJP only," he added.

Kerala

Kerala's 140 seats went to the polls in a single phase on 6 April with 73.58 percent of the total 2.74 crore voters exercising their franchise.

The state is keenly watching a three-way battle between the incumbent Left-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking another term in office, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned extensively for the BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took active part in the main Opposition party's campaign in the southern state.

Several heavyweight, including senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, a key partner of the CPI(M)-led LDF, two Rajya Sabha BJP MPs KJ Alphons and Suresh Gopi are in the fray from constituencies spread across Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and parts of Thrissur.

Central Kerala is considered a stronghold of the Congress-led UDF, but the LDF put up a strong show in the December 2020 civic polls, winning many local body seats.

Additionally, the Sabarimala temple issue and the incumbent government's COVID-19 management were also seen as likely to play on the minds of voters.

Puducherry

Puducherry, where polling was also conducted in a single phase on 6 April, witnessed a turnout of 81.64 percent.

The Congress-led Secular Democratic alliance is vying for power with the AINRC-led NDA in the Union Territory which has 30 Assembly seats. While AINRC fielded candidates in 16 of the total 30 constituencies the BJP is contesting nine seats, while the AIADMK is contesting five seats.

Yanam, where the AINRC leader N Rangasamy is contesting, registered a higher percentage of polling than other regions. The Congress fielded candidates in 14 out of the 15 seats; the national party supported an Independent in Yanam.

The DMK, its main alliance partner, fielded candidates in 13 seats and the VCK and CPI are contested from one constituency each.

The election is seen as a crucial battle for both the Congress-led SDA and the NDA, as the former makes a bid to regain power it lost just before the elections. The V Narayanasamy-led Congress government in the UT had collapsed in February after seven MLAs resigned one after another. Two of these MLAs later joined the BJP.

The NDA, under N Rangasamy, is also keen to win a majority and form the government.

Also See: Madras HC's rebuke to EC was warranted; poll body must answer for inadequate COVID-19 safety measures

Assembly Election 2021 Updates: Calcutta HC orders strict compliance with COVID protocol during campaigning

West Bengal Election: 'TMC banks on illegal immigrants' votes,' claims Amit Shah on Mamata's outsider barb

Read more on Politics by Firstpost.

Latest stories

  • Family's 'heartbreaking' decision after mother's COVID death

    A man in India has been left with no choice but to transport his deceased mother himself as his family failed to secure an ambulance for her.

  • Tripura DM Raids Two Wedding Venues, 31 Detained for Flouting Covid-19 Norms

    The DM also lashed out against police officials for inaction over the blatant defiance of the COVID-19 norms.

  • Differential Pricing For Vaccines Inherently Unfair: TN CM to PM

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had also flagged the issue.

  • Maharashtra 'Lockdown' Extended by 15 Days, Says Minister; Vaccines For 18+ May be Delayed

    This decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

  • PM Modi’s Aunt Narmadaben Dies Due to COVID-19

    “Our aunt Narmadaben was admitted to the civil hospital some ten days ago,” PM Modi’s brother informed.

  • ‘I don’t stop crying’: families of Australians caught in India Covid surge plead for repatriation

    Coalition urged to set up additional quarantine facilities as relatives tell of despair at worsening crisis With a stronger quarantine system, Australia could offer more help to those trapped in India | Hassan Vally Relatives wearing protective gear perform final rites for a Covid victim at an open crematorium in Bangalore, southern India. The Australian government is being urged to do more to repatriate its citizens. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The families of Australians stranded in the subcontinent are urging the Morrison government to establish a quarantine solution that would allow their loved ones to return home en masse when flights from India eventually resume. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, on Tuesday announced a pause on direct flights from India to Australia until at least 15 May – including government repatriation flights due to land at the Howard Springs quarantine facility outside of Darwin. Some 9,000 Australians in India are bracing for a deterioration of the Covid outbreak that saw 350,000 new infections on Monday. Moves by countries including Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia to bar non-citizens from transiting through their airports have essentially closed off any option to leave India. Morrison, asked about the possibility that vulnerable Australians in India could die during the health crisis, said: “That is the nature of a global pandemic – that is why we have been repatriating citizens.” “I don’t see those Australians of Indian heritage as a problem we have to solve, not at all, and I am concerned that’s how some may have been seeing this,” he said. “These are Australians and Australian residents who need our help and we intend to ensure that we are able to restore, particularly the repatriation flights, and that those repatriation flights focus on the most vulnerable.” Morrison did not directly answer whether he was considering setting up additional federal quarantine facilities, but he flagged that Australian cricketers currently in India would not be prioritised to return once flights resumed. Deepa, who lives on Sydney’s north shore, is one of countless Indian Australians overwhelmed by the news coming out of her home country. “Each day I read the news and I don’t stop crying,” Deepa, who did not want her surname published, told Guardian Australia. “It’s so heartbreaking the way they have treated Australians, who went there with the government’s permission, who have been trying to get home since before this current wave. What sort of values system does our government have?” In late February, after her husband Ashish’s father died, he flew to Chandigarh to be with his mother. Ashish planned to help her get his father’s affairs in order and adjust to life without him. Last week, Ashish’s flight home via Singapore was cancelled when that country banned flights for non-citizens arriving from India. And as the $6,000 he spent on that flight ticket had not yet been refunded, his family was struggling to pay for any of the remaining routes home that had not yet been closed off. “We don’t have the money to book another flight and risk a border change forcing it to be cancelled,” Deepa said. Ashish is now buying supplies for his mother so she doesn’t have to go out and risk infection. Deepa believes that, given the rate of infection, it is inevitable he will contract Covid-19 at some point. “I hope and pray that if he does get it his symptoms are mild and he recovers,” she said. Deepa has several younger relatives in Bangalore who have contracted Covid in the current wave and are now being treated for pneumonia. She is desperate for the government to set up a safe quarantine facility to allow for the repatriation of Australians on a mass scale. While her husband has been in India, their landlord has given them an eviction notice for 10 May, and Deepa and her seven-year-old daughter, Aditi, have had to pack up their home without Ashish. “They’ve stopped seeing us as citizens – there are so few options for Australians to return when the flights do resume. But if you’re a cricketer and can afford to charter a flight, do you deserve to be safe more than others? It’s nonsense,” Deepa said. “They’re the government, they have quarantine facilities, they have responsibility to look at rural areas for new solutions. They have to make the system work. “If they want to make sure everyone who comes into quarantine in Australia presents no Covid risk, then why do they even have a quarantine system?” Also in Sydney, Anisa Patel is watching on in despair as the situation in India worsens. She moved to Australia with her husband from Mumbai seven years ago and they run a packaged-meal business. All of their parents and extended family remain in India. “We’re extremely worried for our parents,” she said. “It’s constantly at the back of my mind.” Anisa believes that once the government allows flights to resume, it should expand the quarantine capacity and offer it to all Australians stuck in India. She also thinks there should be quarantine capacity reserved so if Australians need to return to India to visit sick relatives in emergency situations they are able to. “As the situation gets worse, many relatives of Indian Australians will get sick. Many will need to go back, it’s an important part of their life. They should be able to go and have a way to return that doesn’t pose a risk to the community,” she said, suggesting a regional quarantine option.

  • 32-year-old man kills pregnant wife in Delhi, held

    New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) An eight-month pregnant woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband here on Tuesday, police said, adding the accused has been arrested.

  • Low Testing, Underreporting & Denial: UP’s Tryst With COVID Crisis

    The UP government’s recent measures to tackle COVID came much after the health infrastructure got severely strained.

  • Here Are 5 Ways to Help COVID-19 Patients

    RJ Stutee on five ways to help COVID patients.

  • Home-Quarantined? Why And How to Take the Six-Minute Walk Test

    The six-minute walk test can help a COVID+ patient decide whether they should isolate at home or get hospitalised.

  • Elon Musk ‘Destroying the Planet and Humanity’? Grimes Had the Perfect Response for Haters

    The Tesla chief has been trolled by a Tik-Tok user who called him ‘destroyer of the planet and humanity’ after musician and Musk's girlfriend Grimes shared a bvideo on Instagram.

  • Vajpayee's Niece and Congress Leader Karuna Shukla Succumbs to Coronavirus in Raipur

    Shukla (70) was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha and represented the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.

  • Father +Ve After 1st Dose, With Severe Symptoms: How We Recovered

    Timely medical intervention gave my father a new lease of life.

  • India Covid latest: Delhi extends lockdown as infection peak of 500,000 cases a day ‘weeks away’

    Senior virologist predicts that crisis may still be two weeks away from peak

  • 2021 Renault TRIBER launched in India at Rs. 5.3 lakh

    French automaker Renault has launched the 2021 version of its TRIBER MPV in India. It is offered in four trims: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. As for the highlights, the vehicle exhibits a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with a host of new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine. Here are more details.

  • Not Kejriwal, Delhi's L-G is Now the ‘Govt’ of National Capital as Centre Notifies Amended GNCTD Act

    An amendment, “the expression of ‘Government’ referred to in any law to be made by the legislative assembly shall mean Lieutenant Governor", has been introduced.

  • TMC candidate's wife charges EC with her husband's death

    Nandita Sinha, wife of TMC candidate Kajal Sinha who died due to COVID-19, has lodged a police complaint against poll panel officials.

  • Amid Surge in Cases, Indian Railways Deploy Covid Care Coaches To Accomodate 170 Patients in Nagpur

    These Covid care isolation coaches have been readied as a measure of preparedness to serve as an additional health care facility

  • IPL 2021: Australia Suspends of Flights From India; Aussie Cricketers Plans to Fly Out Thrown Into Turmoil

    A report claims that IPL superstars David Warner and Steve Smith are hoping to fly back home before Australia shuts its borders for travelers from India.

  • ‘Priorities’: Oppn’s Outrage Over Work in Central Vista Amid COVID

    Work for Modi government’s pet project Central Vista continues in the national capital amid a raging pandemic.