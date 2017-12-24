Exiled Tibetans welcome relaxations in stay regulations on them in India

Tibet's Government-in-exile has welcomed the Centre's decision to ease regulations on the stay and travel of its nationals staying in India. Earlier this week, a circular was issued, stating that the regulations pertaining to the renewal of residential or registration certificates for exiled Tibetans living in India have been relaxed. While in the past, only Tibetans who had stayed in India for a period of 20 years had the option to renew their certificates for five years. Under the new directives, the facility has been extended to those exiled Tibetans also who do not meet the aforementioned criteria. The circular also stated that the validity and the number of entry for return visas for Tibetans, who wished to travel abroad, will be granted multiple entry return visas lasting up to a year. Meanwhile, the one-year visa will only be granted to those whose cases are recommended by the Central Tibetan Administration.