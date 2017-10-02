Exiled Tibetans observe Gandhi Jayanti

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) organized a special function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the international Day of Non-Violence in Dharamshala on Monday. The political leader, Lobsang Sangay and the CTA officials above the rank of joint secretary attended the ceremony. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, who played a remarkable role in India's freedom struggle using the power of truth and non-violent principles. The Central Tibetan Administration has been celebrating this important annual occasion for peace.