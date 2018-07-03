Exiled Tibetans in India condemn China's ban on Dalai Lama's b'day celebration

Exiled Tibetans in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala, on Tuesday condemned restrictions placed on celebrating Dalai Lama's birthday in Tibet by Chinese authorities. As per reports, Tibetans in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture have been warned against celebrating the birthday of the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader by Beijing. Tibetan leaders termed China's restrictions as "human rights violation" and urged Beijing to allow the small minority to celebrate the birthday of their leader. Tibetans in Tibet and those in exile revere Dalai Lama who will turn 83 on July 06. His birthday is a prominent day in the calendar of the Tibetans and its celebration is identified as a form of resistance by China in occupied Tibet. The 14th Dalai Lama is one of the longest-serving lamas of the Tibetan tradition of Buddhism. More than five decades after he fled into exile in India following a failed uprising against Chinese rule, the Dalai Lama still exerts considerable religious authority over many of the six million ethnic Tibetans living within China's borders.