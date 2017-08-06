Exiled Tibetan government hits out at China for objecting Dalai Lama's Botswana visit

Tibetan government-in-exile and several exiled Tibetans on Saturday hit out at China for its objection to spiritual leader Dalai Lama's visit to Botswana. China has stepped up its warning to Botswana over the visit, demanding the African nation respect China's core interests. The Dalai Lama, is expected to address a human rights conference in Botswana later this month. China is a major investor in Botswana's economy. The Dalai Lama, who fled from Tibet into exile in India in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule, has long been at loggerheads with China, which sent its troops into Tibet in 1950.