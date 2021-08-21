Exiled Afghanistan Prez Ashraf Ghani's Brother Extends Support to Taliban: Report

In a major embarrassment for Afghanistan‘s exiled President Ashraf Ghani, who is facing tremendous flak for ‘deserting’ his people and country amid a violent blitzkrieg by the Taliban, his brother Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai allegedly pledged allegiance to the insurgents, local Afghan media reported.

According to reports, Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai, chief of the Grand Council of Kuchis, announced his support for the group in the presence of Taliban leader Khalil-ur-Rehman and religious scholar Mufti Mahmood Zakir. Pictures of the meeting have since gone viral.

حشمت غني احمدزي د طالبانو له یو مهم غړي خلیل الرحمن حقاني سره بیعت کړی. دا د مخکیني ولسمشر، محمد اشرف غني د کورنۍ لومړنی کس دی، چې له طالبانو سره بیعت کوي. pic.twitter.com/fLDkHTZYzM — ShamshadNews (@Shamshadnetwork) August 21, 2021

The exiled president who fled Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover is now settled in UAE along with his family.

Ghani was earlier reported to have taken shelter in neighbouring Tajikistan or Uzbekistan.

A recent report said the Afghanistan embassy in Tajikistan has demanded the Interpol to arrest the former president Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and the former Chief Advisor to Ghani, Fazel Mahmood for theft of the treasury. The Afghanistan embassy has demanded Ghani to hand over the treasury to an international tribunal to restore the people’s wealth.

