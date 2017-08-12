Exhibition showcases world map through cartography

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Bringing back the art of Cartography, an ongoing exhibition showcases an unique story on how boundaries of the world have changed over the centuries.

The exhibition, titled "India: A Mapful Story" at the Ojas Art gallery in the national capital, has been curated by Anubhav Nath and highlights unseen historical maps and other important engravings.

The exhibition presents a selection of 71 maps by cartographers like Seutter, Rennell, Mortier, Lapie, Bonne and Tallis which have been printed in England, France, Italy and the US.

"Cartography is the art of graphically representing a geographical area. The collection on display focuses on maps of pre-independence India when it represented present day India, Pakistan and Bangladesh," Nath, Curatorial Director of Ojas Art, said.

"Each map tells a story. A story of discoveries, geography, colonization and politics. The boundaries change - areas become bigger and smaller, depending on who commissioned the cartographer. The maps are works of art with beautiful car-touches and elaborate designs and coloring," he added.

