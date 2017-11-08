Exhibition baseball event held in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) In an effort to popularise baseball in India, Pegasus Sports in association with Grand Slam Baseball organised a school level exhibition event here.

Some of the top schools and colleges of the city including Podar International School, Don Bosco High School, Rajhans Vidyalaya and others took part.

Grand Slam Baseball is a grassroots initiative that organises local, national, and international tournaments while providing coaching and access to equipment in private and public schools in order to develop the game at the youth level.

Grand Slam Baseball has already set up India's first professional size baseball stadium in New Delhi. Now, Pegasus and Grand Slam Baseball together are striving to develop the game in Mumbai.

The initiative is an attempt to bring the sports closer to the hearts of young Indians by targeting school and college students. The plan is to introduce the sport as part of the curriculum activities and organise intercollegiate baseball tournaments to boost the game.

--IANS

ajb/bg