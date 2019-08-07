Exhibit of coins from Vijayanagara kingdom held in Vijayawada

An exhibition of coins dating back to the Vijayanagara kingdom was organised in Vijayawada by the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) on the eve of the 510th anniversary of the coronation day of Sri Krishnadevaraya. Inaugurated by Krishna District collector, Md Imtiaz, the exhibition was held for a day and students from various schools participated in the event with keen interest and enthusiasm. Emani Sivanagi Reddy, CEO, Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati said, "Total 229 coins sponsored by JVSV Prasad (Retired Deputy General Manager, BSNL) are being displayed in the event." "The coins that are being displayed here, are different in size and weight, some coins bare the symbol of Garuda while others bare the symbol of Bull." Srikrishna Devaraya, the king of Vijayanagara Empire, belonged to the Tuluva dynasty and ruled from 1509 AD - 1530 AD. He is also said to be the king, who united all parts of Southern India during his rule and also encouraged inter-continental trade.