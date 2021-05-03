Exempt GST on oxygen concentrators: Sisodia urges FM Sitharaman

·1-min read

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging her to exempt GST on oxygen concentrators for the next six months due to raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing Delhi's COVID-19 data, he said the national capital's health infrastructure is stretched to the limit.

On an average, there have been 25,000 new COVID cases everyday in Delhi and about 10 per cent of them require some form of hospitalisation including oxygen support, he said.

'More than 50,000 patients currently are in home isolation and about a quarter of them need some form of oxygen support at home due to difficulty in availability of oxygen beds in the NCT of Delhi,” Sisodia said.

'Oxygen concentrators are in short supply and even if one manages to arrange oxygen cylinder, there is unprecedented shortfall in the availability of medical oxygen creating uncertainty and panic among patients under home isolation,' he added.

There is no availability of oxygen concentrators in the market, he said.

While expressing gratitude to the government for 'allowing the import of oxygen concentrators for personal use through e-commerce portals till July 31 and also the reduction of IGST on such imports from 28 per cent to 12 per cent', he said oxygen concentrators have become essential life support machines during the ongoing crisis.

'It would be appropriate if the government of India and the GST Council consider exempting GST on oxygen concentrators for a period of six months to make them more affordable for our citizens,' he said in the letter. PTI SLB RHL

Latest stories

  • '1 CT scan is equivalent to 300 chest X-rays', AIIMS director warns against risk of cancer

    The daily Covid-19 cases in India showed a slight dip with3,68,147 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604.

  • MK Stalin Rides to Power in a Close Fight, In a Narrow Defeat E Palanisamy Emerges as a Leader

    MK Stalin led DMK alliance of a dozen political parties is back in power after 10 years in the opposition.

  • Will return to India in a few days, says Adar Poonawalla

    Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has said he will return to India from London in a few days.

  • We didn't get many in middle-overs, were 10 runs short: Mayank Agarwal

    Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) Punjab Kings' stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal on Sunday said his team couldn't step up in the middle overs and ended up with at least 10 runs short during the IPL game against Delhi Capitals here.

  • 35-Year-Old Doctor on COVID Duty Hangs Self in Delhi

    Police recovered a note from the deceased stating he blamed no one for the extreme step and wished his family well.

  • Elderly couple kill themselves over fear of spreading coronavirus to grandson

    Kota (Raj), May 2 (PTI) A coronavirus positive couple in their 70s died here on Sunday allegedly by jumping before a moving train as they feared they might spread the infection to their grandson, police said.

  • Well-behaved Women Seldom Make History. Mamata Banerjee Could Lead Challenge against Modi-Shah in 2024

    Mamata Banerjee does not fit the mould of the stereotypical ‘good, maternal, married’ Bengali woman which the CPM or the BJP would have admired.

  • Apple iPhone 12 In Purple, New iMac, iPad Pro And AirTag: India Prices And What You Can Buy Now

    The new Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in Purple colour as well as the cool new AirTag are available for purchase now. You can preorder the colourful iMac and new iPad Pro.

  • Kerala Polls: Metroman Loses, INC’s Parambil Retains Palakkad

    Despite his lead throughout the day, E Sreedharan lost the Palakkad Assembly seat to the incumbent INC candidate.

  • No patient shall be denied hospitalisation, essential drugs for lack of local residential proof: SC

    New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to formulate within two weeks a national policy on admissions to hospitals in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 and said no patient shall be denied hospitalisation or essential drugs in any state for lack of local residential proof.

  • Naomi Osaka Optimistic Despite More Clay Disappointment in Madrid

    Naomi Osaka said she has a better plan for coping with clay after she suffered a second-round exit at the Madrid Open on Sunday, the Japanese second seed losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to Karolina Muchova

  • Australia’s medical chief Paul Kelly says he gave no health advice to jail India arrivals

    Comments come after foreign minister says decision to criminalise Australians returning from India was made ‘on the basis of advice from the chief medical officer’Follow the Australia news liveblogOver 50? What you need to know about getting the AstraZeneca jabAustralia’s vaccine rollout: what you should know about the changes Australia’s chief medical officer Paul Kelly said he only gave health advice to the government regarding returnees from India, and did not provide advice to government around fines and jail time. Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian Australia’s chief medical officer Paul Kelly says he did not provide specific advice to government around fines and jail time for people returning home from India, but provided health advice on “how to keep Australians safe”. The Morrison government says its controversial decision to criminalise returns to Australia from India as the country battles a Covid-19 humanitarian disaster was “entirely founded in the advice of the chief medical officer”. But Kelly drew a distinction on Monday morning, saying “our advice was the public health advice about the situation” and “I didn’t advise anything in relation to fines or any of those other matters”. Under biosecurity regulations enacted to manage the pandemic, the health minister has sweeping powers, including scope to determine biosecurity emergencies. These powers allow the minister to “determine any requirement that he or she is satisfied is necessary” to prevent entry or spread of disease. Offences of failing to comply are also punishable by five years in prison or a fine of more than $60,000. Kelly said on Monday what health authorities were asked for on Friday “was public health advice, and once a decision is made by government as it was done on Friday night, there is another section of the [Biosecurity Act] which talks about what happens if you breach those things”. “We weren’t asked about penalties – that’s [in] the law,” he said. At a Senate estimates committee hearing on Monday morning, the secretary of the health department, Brendan Murphy, also confirmed the medical advice to the government on pausing travellers from India did not include specific recommendations on criminalising breaches. But Murphy echoed Kelly’s point that the Biosecurity Act had existing legal sanctions “built into it”. Murphy said Kelly had provided advice to the minister for health, Greg Hunt, on the need to temporarily pause people coming back from India including the use of a determination under the Biosecurity Act. While there was no specific recommendation around criminalisation, the Act had existing sanctions for breaches built into it. “The advice as I said before was around the use of the Biosecurity Act to protect Australia from people coming back from a high-risk country. There was no specific advice on criminalisation.” Members of the Senate committee asked Murphy to table the medical and legal advice that was provided to Hunt on Friday. Murphy confirmed a legal brief prepared by the Department of Health accompanied the health advice informing the decision, but he did not table the material. He took the request on notice. He said the government would consider whether the legal advice may have legal privilege attached to it. The government’s decision, which became known early last Friday evening, and was then announced formally by Australia’s health minister at midnight, has generated a public furore. The extraordinary and unprecedented move appears to have been triggered by the return of two Australian cricketers from India after a ban on direct flights took effect. The cricketers came home by transiting through Qatar. Australia’s national vaccination is running behind schedule, and there has been a debate for months about whether hotel quarantine remains the best method for infection control during the pandemic, or whether it would be better to house returning travellers in purpose-built quarantine facilities. The Australia Human Rights Commission issued a statement on Saturday saying the decision to use the Biosecurity Act to impose a temporary ban on citizens returning home “raises serious human rights concerns”. “The need for such restrictions must be publicly justified,” the commission said. “The government must show that these measures are not discriminatory and the only suitable way of dealing with the threat to public health”. Law professor Kim Rubenstein from the University of Canberra said people directly affected by the measure would have scope to challenge the regulations in the federal court. Rubenstein noted the powers in the biosecurity regulations were subject to safeguards. Theses included that the requirements imposed by the health minister must be “likely to be effective”, be “appropriate and adapted” to its purpose and be “no more restrictive or intrusive than is required in the circumstances”. Criminalising returns to Australia from India comes despite the country reporting fewer coronavirus cases per capita than either the US or the UK during their respective Covid peaks. Over the weekend, the foreign affairs minister, Marise Payne, said the move was “not in any way” motivated by racism. Payne said on Sunday the decision had been made “under the Biosecurity Act on the basis of advice from the chief medical officer” and was a “temporary pause on returns”. She said the decision was “entirely founded in the advice of the chief medical officer”. On Monday, the prime minister Scott Morrison said imposing the restrictions had been a “difficult decision”, and he thanked Australians of Indian descent for their “patience and understanding”. “Yes, I understand the measures have strong sanctions with them but we’ve had the Biosecurity Act in place now for over a year, and no one’s gone to jail,” Morrison told 2GB. “There hasn’t been any irresponsible use of those powers that are used very, very carefully, and I can assure people that they will be used appropriately and responsibly.” Morrison said the pause in flights from India was temporary and the decision would be reviewed this week and next week. “This only needs to be there in place for as long as it needs to be there to keep Australians safe,” he said.

  • China Deletes Social Media Post Ridiculing India’s COVID Crisis

    The post was accompanied by a hashtag, which noted that India was recording 400,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

  • WB polls: Khela shesh for Mamata in Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari wins by margin of 1,956 votes

    Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram constituency by a margin of nearly 2,000 votes.

  • 'My husband, mother died without treatment within an hour of each other'

    New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Former Doordarshan director general Archana Datta lost her mother and husband to COVID-19 in the span of an hour after a desperate scramble to get them admitted to hospital in time to stem their falling oxygen levels failed.

  • Delhi, MP Show Early Signs of Plateauing in Daily Covid-19 Cases: Health Ministry

    Speaking on the supply of oxygen to treat critical Covid-19 patients in the country, Agarwal said oxygen plants in industries like steel plants, refineries with petrochemical units, power plants etc. which produces gaseous oxygen should be tapped for medical use.

  • Congress' Basangouda Turvihal wins Maski bypoll in Karnataka

    Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): Congress candidate Basangouda Turvihal has won in the Maski Assembly bye-election in Karnataka.

  • Cyclonic circulation likely to persist over east India during next 4-5 days: IMD

    New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and the trough is likely to persist over east India during the next 4-5 days, said the India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

  • West Bengal elections results: Third term for Mamata or will BJP wrest power from TMC?

    Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 2 (ANI): After eight-phased Assembly polls in West Bengal ended on April 29, the results will finally come out on Sunday with the Election Commission set to begin counting of votes at 8 am today.

  • Final-Year MBBS Students May Be Asked to Join COVID Duty: Report

    India on Sunday, 2 May, reported 3.92 lakh new COVID-19 cases.