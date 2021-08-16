EXCLUSIVE | Hope India Will Alter Stance, Says Taliban Spokesman as Insurgents Look to 'Reconstruct, Form Islamic Govt' Soon

Taliban spokesman, Shaheen Suhail, in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18 laid out the militant group’s roadmap for the “reconstruction” of Afghanistan, its international co-operation plans and how this regime is going to be different from the one the world witnessed before. Suhail also said that the organisation expects India to change its stance and support Taliban.

“I hope they (India) will also change their policies because earlier they were siding with the regime government, which was imposed. It would be good for both sides, for the people of India and Afghanistan,” said the spokesman.

Taliban on Sunday took over Kabul, followed by the exit of President Ashraf Ghani. On the current situation of the capital city, he said, “Our forces have entered the Kabul city to maintain security so that the properties of the people are not damaged and their lives are saved. Before that our leadership had instructed our forces to stay at the gates of Kabul city. But when we started receiving many reports of looting and plundering of property and also shooting then our leadership instructed the forces to enter the Kabul city and take charge of security.”

India has expedited the evacuation process for its diplomats and citizens and aims to complete the ferry back in the next 48 hours. Suhail, however, assured that they will be providing security to all foreign embassies.

“So far the situation is we will provide secure environment for all embassies and diplomats. Regarding our embassies in other countries, that will be decided after the government is formed,” he said.

He also walked CNN-News18 through Taliban’s international co-operation policy. “About international relationship, it is our policy to have co-operation with all countries of the world. Now a new chapter has opened, that is the construction of the country, economic development of the people, a chapter of peace among all countries, especially our nearby countries. We need cooperation from other countries. Our intention is to rebuild the country and that cannot be done without the cooperation of other countries,” he said.

On reports of loot and plunder in Kabul, he said, “There was a vacuum because the forces of the Kabul administration had left their positions and our forces had not entered the city. That led to burglars and thieves taking advantage. Now the situation has changed because our forces have entered the city.

He also said this is going to be a new version of Taliban’s regime. “Earlier we did not have experience of running the government, but after 20-25 years we have experience of running a government and establishing relationship with other countries. We will also focus on reconstruction of our country and national unity,” he said.

