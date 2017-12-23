Exclusive! Here's what Priyanka has to say on being the only female in Forbes top 10 list

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who recently made the headlines for being the only female who made it to the top 10 in the 2017 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, recently opened about it. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, the 'desi girl' said she feels extremely happy about the fact that she is at the position where at some point she is on the same level as her male counterparts as it usually does not happen in the film industry. The actress, however, said at the same time, it also raises a question why they were no more actresses on the top 10 list. For the unversed, the 35-year-old actress came at number seven with an earning of Rs.68 crore in the year 2017. Her stint in 'Quantico' and her debut Hollywood flick 'Baywatch' helped her to rake in big numbers. Priyanka, who is also UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador, was in the national capital for an event.