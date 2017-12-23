Exclusive: Gender pay gap is a global issue: Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who was in the national capital for a UNICEF event, addressed the issue of gender pay gap prevailing in the film industry. While talking to ANI, the 'Baywatch' actress said the gender pay gap is a global problem and exists in every profession. She added that her appearance on the 2017 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list highlights the same problem. Priyanka, who is also UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador, was in New Delhi for a talk session where she spoke about her support to adolescent girls empowerment.