Exciting Spain face dark horses Iran in U-17 World Cup quarters

Kochi, Oct 21 (IANS) Iran are expected to face an uphill task as they aim to keep their history-making run going against formidable Spain in a quarter-final clash of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Sunday.

The only Asian team still left standing in the competition, Iran have won all four of their games so far, averaging three goals per match in the process.

On Sunday however, the Asian powerhouse will have to be at their very best in order to keep that record intact.

Much like their senior team, the Spanish youngsters have an exciting possession-based game. They had started their campaign with a narrow loss to Brazil in Group D, but have steadily improved since then.

The Spaniards are familiar with this venue, having played three of their four games so far here.

They were impressive in their last match, where they beat France playing attractive football. A similar performance on Sunday may land them in the semi-finals.

Iran however, have been impressive. They had thrashed much fancied Germany 4-0 in the group stages and their performance so far has prompted many to brand them as the dark horses of this tournament.

--IANS

ajb/vm