Exceptional Zambian emerald sold at auction

Lusaka (Zambia), Oct 16 (IANS) An extremely rare, high quality Zambian emerald has been sold at auction in Lusaka, Zambia this week for an undisclosed amount.

The exceptional 1,220g (6,100 carat) gemstone, discovered at the Kagem mine in Lufwanyama, was bought by Diacolor India, one of the world's leading gemstone and jewellery companies.

The emerald, named Insofu -- baby elephant in the local Bemba language -- is considered "exceptional" by industry experts because of its large size, clarity and colour.

"This is one of the best pieces I have seen. It has a beautiful history. The sheer size makes it a rare stone and on top of that it has beautiful quality: it has gem green; top green in lustre. It has glamour; it has a history and I am very proud of it. It is of course very high value but it is priceless for me.

"It's a museum piece for me, I don't want to sell it. I would like to enjoy keeping it," said Rajkumar Tongya, chairman of Diacolor, a family-run business that has been operating for four generations.

Insofu was mined in 2010 at Kagem, the world's single largest producing emerald mine, which is owned 75 per cent by London-based Gemfields, in partnership with the Zambian government.

The emerald was named by Gemfields to reflect the company's support for wildlife conservation as part of its wider commitment to ensuring responsible mining through social, environmental and economic contributions to Zambia.

--IANS

ss/vm