Exact time of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is not known: DCP Amritsar

As Pakistan is releasing Indian Air Force's (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman today, Amritsar's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivdular Singh Dhillon said that the exact timing of his arrival is not known. Dhillon said, "We do not have a definite time schedule given to us, we are expecting him today that's why we have made all the arrangements to ensure that his return back to India is smooth and since he is a serving Indian Air Force officer, the IAF team is here they will be receiving him and taking him. He also added that Abhinandan's exact location is not known to us as he is travelling within Pakistan presently."