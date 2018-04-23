Ex-New York Mayor pledges $4.5mn towards Paris accord

New York, April 23 (IANS) Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has said that he would cut a cheque for $4.5 million to fulfil the US's financial commitment to the Paris climate accord, the media reported.

"America made a commitment and as an American if the government's not going to do it, we all have responsibility," Bloomberg said in an interview on Sunday night.

"I'm able to do it... So, yes, I'm going to send them a check for the monies that America had promised to the organization as though they got it from the federal government," he added.

Asked if he planned to help fund the Paris climate agreement's mission next year, Bloomberg said that he hopes President Donald Trump changes his mind on the accord by then, reports The Hill magazine.

"He's been known to change his mind. That is true," Bloomberg said.

"But he should change his mind and say look, there really is a problem here. America is part of the problem. America is a big part of the solution and we should go in and help the world stop a potential disaster."

The Paris agreement, struck under former President Barack Obama's administration, committed 195 countries to reducing carbon emissions in an effort to slow climate change.

But Trump announced last year that he would withdraw from that deal, which he has said places unfair burdens on the US and allows countries like China and India to expand their use of fossil fuels.

Bloomberg has been among the most vocal advocates for the Paris agreement, reports The Hill.

He and California Governor Jerry Brown are leading a coalition of US states, cities, businesses and universities that have vowed to meet America's commitments under the agreement.

