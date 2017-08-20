Ex-Werder Bremen midfielder Wesley leaves Sao Paulo

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 20 (IANS) Former Brazil international midfielder Wesley has parted ways with Sao Paulo amid reports linking him with Brazilian Serie A rivals Sport Recife.

In a statement, Sao Paulo said they agreed to release the 30-year-old after he told club officials of his desire to leave, reports Xinhua news agency.

"(We) have rescinded Wesley's contract by mutual consent... and he is free to play with another club," the statement said.

Wesley made 83 first-team appearances for Sao Paulo after joining the club from Palmeiras in 2015. But injuries and poor form have restricted him to just three of a possible 20 league matches this year.

Capped twice for Brazil's national team, Wesley's club career has also included spells at Brazil's Atletico Paranaense and Germany's Werder Bremen.

