‘Nandigram Was Tipping Point’: Ex-BJP Min Yashwant Sinha Joins TMC

Former Union minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Saturday, 13 March, just days ahead of the elections in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee's TMC faces a big challenge from the BJP in the eight-phase elections starting 27 March. In the past few weeks, several members of the ruling party have defected to the BJP, the biggest name being former state minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Sinha, who had served as finance minister and external affairs minister under the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government, quit the BJP in 2018. Since then, he has been a staunch critic of the Modi government at the Centre.

‘All Institutions Weakened’

Sinha joined the party in the presence of senior leader, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Derek O' Brien and Subrata Mukherjee.

"The country is in a strange position. That's because the values we held in high regard, today those values are in danger. We are aware that democracy's strength lies in the institutions of democracy. Today all institutions have been weakened. I say it with regret that this includes the judiciary. That is why there's no one to question the will of the government," said Sinha after taking the party flag at the Trinamool headquarters in Kolkata.

"It seems like no one in our country is worried. Today the farmer who gives us food is sitting on the Delhi streets, but no one is worried about them. Education, health are all seeing bad days. But the government is not worried. The only aim of the ruling party is to win elections, wherever they happen. The party during Atal ji and the party now are very different. Atalji believed in consensus. Today's government believes in crushing," he further added.

Sinha also spoke about having worked with Banerjee. Party MP, Sudip Bandopadhyay, said that Sinha and Banerjee met at the latter's residence for 45 minutes before Sinha joined.

"Mamata Ji has always been a fighter and she is still a fighter. She offered to become a hostage when terrorist capture a plane and took it to Kandahar. She was ready to sacrifice her life in return for the lives of the hostages in the plane," he said.

He further added that the attack on Mamata was the tipping point which convinced him to join the TMC.

“The tipping point was the attack on Mamata Banerjee. When I spoke to her today, she described the incident to me. This government can do anything to win the election. The attack on Mamata Ji made me decide that I want to work beside her,” he said.

Yashwant Sinha – Vajpayee's Minister, Modi's Critic

Yashwant Sinha was a former IAS officer, who quit the post to join active politics, by registering with the Janata Party in 1984.

He was appointed the party’s all-India general secretary in 1986 and was elected a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1988.

He was the founding member of the Janata Dal found in 1989 and was made its all-India general secretary.

Before becoming the Union finance minister in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) first full term government, Sinha had held that portfolio in Chandra Shekhar's Cabinet as well (from November 1990 to June 1991). Later, he was the finance minister in the first three years of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government (1998 to 2002), reports The Business Standard.

In 2018, Sinha quit the BJP owing to differences with Prime Minister Modi, after a long period of criticising the latter and his policies.

"Today I am ending all ties with the BJP... I am taking sanyas (retirement) from any kind of party politics", he said. Prior to his resignation, he'd written an open letter to his colleagues in the BJP, that was published in The Indian Express. In the letter he asked his party colleagues to "speak up" against the policies of the government.

Sinha was also a part of Mamata Banerjee's "Opposition Unity Rally" held in Kolkata in January 2019, before the Lok Sabha elections.

Sinha was also a part of Mamata Banerjee's "Opposition Unity Rally" held in Kolkata in January 2019, before the Lok Sabha elections.