Ex-principal secretary to Kerala CMO moves HC seeking anticipatory bail in gold smuggling case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 14 (ANI): M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, on Wednesday moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the gold smuggling case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had earlier summoned him for interrogation today. However, Sivasankar will not appear before the economic offences watchdog, which is probing the money laundering angle in the gold smuggling case.

Earlier, the ED had submitted a chargesheet in the Kerala gold smuggling case in a special (PMLA) court in Kochi and submitted that the role of M Sivasankar needs to be thoroughly investigated.

The ED, in its chargesheet, had said Sivasankar was a key person in the present government and added that the mirror image of the electronic evidence has to be confronted with him as well as other accused persons.

Meanwhile, Sivasankar has also been questioned by the National Investigation Agency and the Customs department, who are also probing the Kerala gold smuggling case, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)