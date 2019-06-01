Ex-President Pratibha Patil conferred with Mexico's highest civilian honour

Former President Pratibha Patil received 'Order of the Aztec Eagle', Mexico's highest civilian honour for foreigners in Maharashtra's Pune, today. The Ambassador of Mexico to India, Melba Pria, conferred the award to Pratibha Patil who created history as the country's first woman President, at a ceremony held in the MCCIA Bhavan, Pune. She becomes the second Indian head of the state to get the award. Earlier, the late President S Radhakrishna had been conferred this honour