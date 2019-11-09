Ex-PM Manmohan Singh returns to India after visiting Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh along with other leaders returned back after visiting the holy Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. After visiting Darbar Sahib he said, "It was a good beginning, India-Pakistan relations are subject to many buts and ifs, I hope this is a good beginning to normalise our relation." The first jatha of pilgrims returned back to India through the historic Kartarpur corridor which was thrown open ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Integrated Check Post of Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated by PM Modi today.